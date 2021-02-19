WOODBURY — Myah Krueger supplied two goals to lead a balanced attack for the Stillwater girls hockey team in a 7-2 Suburban East Conference victory over East Ridge on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at Health East Sports Center.
Five different players collected at least one goal for the seventh-ranked Ponies (8-0-1 SEC, 9-0-1), who join No. 1-ranked Andover (9-0) and No. 2-ranked Edina (10-0) as the only teams in Class AA without a loss this season.
Krueger struck first for the Ponies less than three minutes into the game on an assist from Veda Roeske.
East Ridge scored on the power play at 8:51, but Lexi Huber answered for the Ponies at 14:41 with her team-leading 11th goal of the season.
Stillwater poured it on while scoring three times in the second period. Sydney Johnson scored at 3:16 of the period and Addison Finn scored at 11:09 as the Ponies built a 4-1 lead.
Emma Fetch scored for the Raptors (5-3, 6-3) at 12:09, but Stillwater answered before the end of the second with Brooke Nelson’s goal with just 2:14 remaining in the period for a 5-2 advantage.
The Ponies, who outshot East Ridge 38-13, scored twice in the last four minutes of the third to provide the final margin. Krueger scored at 13:22 and Sydney Schuster on the power play at 15:53.
Ten different players collected at least one point for the Ponies, but Krueger — who also notched an assist — was the only player to finish with more than two points in the game.
Sophie Cronk finished with 11 saves for the Ponies, who are tied with Forest Lake (8-2-1, 8-2-1) atop the conference standings with 17 points, but Stillwater has played two fewer games.
Stillwater 2 3 2 — 7
East Ridge 1 1 0 — 2
First period — 1. St, Myah Krueger (Veda Roeske) 2:48; 1. ER, Lily Fetch (Emma Fetch, Audrey Spolidoro) pp, 8:51; 2. St, Lexi Huber (Morgan Wohlers, Jaclyn Kulzer) 14:41.
Second period — 3. St, Sydney Johnson (Avery Braunshausen, Sydney Schuster) 3:16; 4. St, Addison Finn (Krueger) 11:09; 2. ER, Emma Fetch (unassisted) 12:09; 5. St, Brooke Nelson (unassisted) 14:46.
Third period — 6. St, Krueger (Nelson, Finn) 13:22; 7. St, Schuster (Wohlers) pp, 15:53.
Penalties — St, 5-10:00; ER, 4-8:00.
Saves — St (Sophie Cronk) 2-4-5—11; ER (Shannon Garrity) 10-12-9—31.
Stillwater 5, Gentry Academy 4 (OT)
At Vadnais Heights, after falling behind by three goals in the second period, the Ponies charged back for a 5-4 overtime victory over Gentry Academy in a nonconference on Saturday, Feb. 13 at TCO Sports Garden.
Stillwater pulled even at 9:45 of the third period on a goal from Jaclyn Kulzer and Lexi Huber delivered the game-winner at 5:40 of overtime to complete the comeback for the Ponies.
Josie St. Martin helped set up the deciding goal with a pass to Huber for a shot about six feet out from the crease.
“Josie ended up winning the race and Lexi was just driving the net extremely hard,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “Josie gave a nice pass and Lexi took a one-timer. It was a textbook play.”
It was an impressive for Stillwater over the Stars (6-2), who are ranked 10th in Class A.
“It was a very good game,” Jalosuo said. “They are a very good hockey team and it was very good high school hockey.”
The Ponies have outscored their opponents by a combined 52-16 this season, but the margin is just 12-7 in the opening period.
Stillwater fell behind 2-0 in the first and the Stars stretched the lead to 4-1 by midway through the second period.
“That was a bummer,” Jalosuo said. “We were down two players early on and they scored the second goal right away after the first.
“We got outshot badly, but then in the second we made couple changes to our d-zone coverage and were able to cut down on their shots and it was a little more even game in the second and third periods.”
Myah Krueger scored for the Ponies at 1:14 of the second period, but Gentry Academy scored twice in less than a minute to extend its lead to 4-1.
Sydney Schuster scored at 13:04 to spark Stillwater’s comeback before a goal from Sydney Scheel at 15:01 to climb pull within 4-3. It was an all-Sydney tally for Stillwater with Sydney Johnson and Sydney Schuster providing the assists.
“We had to change our d-zone coverage because they were so aggressive, then we started to shoot the puck from everywhere,” Jalosuo said. “The first period we tried to play too fancy and the second period we simplified our offense and tried to get shots through and crashed the net.”
The Ponies overcame a four-goal deficit before earning a tie against Forest Lake earlier this season, but were able to finish the job in this overtime thriller.
“I’m not happy that we’re the team that takes the first penalties of the game and that has kind of destroyed the flow of the game,” Jalosuo said. “Again, it was a slow start and that’s been the story the whole season, but we are trying to fix it and the girls are playing hard. The biggest thing we can do for ourselves is stay out of the box in the first period.”
“The girls showed again who they really hard,” Jalosuo said. “They competed extremely hard and their work ethic is extremely high. The girls never give up and the score never matters for us.”
Lily Timmons finished with 36 saves in goal for the Ponies, who were outshot 40-29.
Stillwater 0 3 1 1 — 5
Gentry Academy 2 2 0 0 — 4
First period — 1, GA, Cara Sajevic (Jenessa Gazdik) pp, 7:10; 2. GA, Riley Reeves (Angelina Ruiz) 9:47.
Second period — 1. St, Myah Kruger (Addison Finn) 1:14; 3. GA, Sajevic (unassisted) 7:05; 4. GA, Audrey Jackson (unassisted) 7:49; 2. St, Sydney Schuster (Avery Braunshausen, Jaclyn Kulzer) 13:04; 3. St, Sydney Scheel (Sydney Johnson, Schuster) 15:01.
Third period — 4. St, Kulzer (Finn) 9:45).
Overtime — 5. St, Huber (Josie St. Martin) 5:40.
Penalties — St, 2-4:00; GA, 5-10:00.
Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 14-4-11-7—36; GA (Maggie Vance) 3-6-6-9—24.
Stillwater 9, Park 2
Lexi Huber recorded a hat trick to help propel the Ponies to a 9-2 Suburban East Conference victory over Park on Thursday, Feb. 11 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
Stillwater gave up a power play goal six minutes into the game, but answered with three straight goals before the end of the period and four more in the second to build a 7-1 lead.
“It was the same story, we keep taking the first penalty of the game and they end up scoring on the power play so we’re down 1-0,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “But I think the girls realize we are a very good hockey team and there is no reason to panic. Everybody knows if we play Stillwater hockey we are going to be fine and that was the feeling on the bench. Nobody panicked.”
Sydney Schuster scored twice in the first period and Myah Krueger also found the back of the net to give the Ponies a 3-1 lead.
“We took the game over after that goal,” Jalosuo said. “We didn’t slow down and we were right away getting passes to our forwards and able to create a lot of odd-man rushes in the game.”
Huber scored two of her goals in the second, sandwiched around goals from Kylie Ligday and Morgan Wohlers.
The winless Wolfpack (0-6, 0-6) struck again early in the third period, but Huber completed the hat trick just 10 seconds later at 1:26. Addison Finn completed the scoring for Stillwater on an assist from Krueger.
Sophie Cronk finished with nine saves for the Ponies, who held a 45-11 advantage in shots on goal.
Park 1 0 1 — 2
Stillwater 3 4 2 — 9
First period — 1. Par, Carissa Oberding (Samantha Miller, Shelby Hansen) pp, 6:05; 1. St, Sydney Schuster (Jaclyn Kulzer, Josie St. Martin) pp, 8:39; 2. St. Schuster (Avery Braunshausen) 10:48; 3. St, Myah Krueger (Addison Finn, Kylie Ligday) 16:05.
Second period — 4. St, Lexi Huber (Morgan Wohlers) 5:23; 5. St, Ligday (Finn) pp, 10:39; 6. St, Huber (St. Martin, Betsy McGinley) 12:03; 7. St, Wohlers (St. Martin, Alexa March) 15:21.
Third period — 2. Par, Hansen (Oberding) 1:16; 8. St, Huber (Wohlers, St. Martin) 1:26; 9. St, Finn (Krueger) 5:08.
Penalties — Par, 3-6:00; St, 3-6:00.
Saves — Par (Isabella Wegele) 16-10-10—36; St (Sophie Cronk) 2-2-5—9.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
