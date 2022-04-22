ST. PAUL — Senior Caroline Monty claimed medalist honors for the second time in three Suburban East Conference matches as the Stillwater girls golf team prevailed on Tuesday, April 19 at Highland National Golf Course.

The Ponies posted a team score of 173 to edge runner-up Forest Lake (174) by just one shot. East Ridge (181), Mounds View (182), Roseville (184) and White Bear Lake (186) were separated by just five shots while placing third through sixth.

Stillwater and East Ridge are the only teams that have finished among the top three in each of the first three matches this spring, setting the stage for a tight battle among several teams the rest of the way.

Monty set the pace for the Ponies with a 38, sharing individual medalist honors with Roseville’s Olivia Salonek.

Senior Sarah Strub has improved in all three competitive rounds this season and she followed Monty with a 42 for the Ponies. Junior Lexi Thompson contributed a 46 and sophomore Vyan Abdullah completed the scoring with a 47. Junior Gracie Parker was not far behind with a throwaway score of 49.

Team standings

1. Stillwater 173; 2. Forest Lake 174; 3. East Ridge 181; 4. Mounds View 182; 5. Roseville 184; 6. White Bear Lake 186; 7. Woodbury 193; 8. Park 195; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 214; 10. Irondale, inc.

Stillwater results

Caroline Monty 38, Sarah Strube 42, Lexi Thompson 46, Vyan Abdullah 47, Gracie Parker 49 and Greta Sorenson 55. Medalists — 1. Caroline Monty (St) 38 and Olivia Salonek (Ros) 38.

