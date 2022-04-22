ST. PAUL — Senior Caroline Monty claimed medalist honors for the second time in three Suburban East Conference matches as the Stillwater girls golf team prevailed on Tuesday, April 19 at Highland National Golf Course.
The Ponies posted a team score of 173 to edge runner-up Forest Lake (174) by just one shot. East Ridge (181), Mounds View (182), Roseville (184) and White Bear Lake (186) were separated by just five shots while placing third through sixth.
Stillwater and East Ridge are the only teams that have finished among the top three in each of the first three matches this spring, setting the stage for a tight battle among several teams the rest of the way.
Monty set the pace for the Ponies with a 38, sharing individual medalist honors with Roseville’s Olivia Salonek.
Senior Sarah Strub has improved in all three competitive rounds this season and she followed Monty with a 42 for the Ponies. Junior Lexi Thompson contributed a 46 and sophomore Vyan Abdullah completed the scoring with a 47. Junior Gracie Parker was not far behind with a throwaway score of 49.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 173; 2. Forest Lake 174; 3. East Ridge 181; 4. Mounds View 182; 5. Roseville 184; 6. White Bear Lake 186; 7. Woodbury 193; 8. Park 195; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 214; 10. Irondale, inc.
Stillwater results
Caroline Monty 38, Sarah Strube 42, Lexi Thompson 46, Vyan Abdullah 47, Gracie Parker 49 and Greta Sorenson 55. Medalists — 1. Caroline Monty (St) 38 and Olivia Salonek (Ros) 38.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.