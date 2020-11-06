ATWATER — Much has changed in the year since Stillwater’s Ana Weaver won the Class AA individual state championship in girls cross country at St. Olaf College, but the now-senior was again the class of the field while claiming another championship at the Twin Cities Running Company Cross Country Showcase on Friday, Oct. 30 at Island Pine Golf Club.
The meet, which was established only after the Minnesota State High School League canceled its own state meet, featured the strongest field the Ponies have faced all season. Weaver, however, capped a dominant season with another convincing victory while helping Stillwater to a sixth-place finish in the team standings.
The Ponies were ranked 10th in the state coaches poll.
“I think it was probably one of our best performances of the year,” Ponies coach Dawn Podolske said. “In the last couple of weeks we’ve been working really hard to group our team up a little bit with our second through fifth. I think they did a much better job of that at this meet.”
The individual title was never really in doubt. Waver posted a winning time of 17:04.4, which was nearly 45 seconds ahead of runner-up Molly Moening (17:49.0) of St. Paul Highland Park. Weaver finished more than a minute ahead of Moening in the Section 4AA meet on Oct. 14.
Weaver finished more than 90 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher in Wave 4.
“I knew there were other talented girls who could throw down a fast time as well,” Weaver said. “I just wanted to throw down my best time out there and see how far it could take me.
“I was happy with it. I think mostly I was just grateful for the opportunity to defend my title, even though it wasn’t an official state race.”
After having the spring track season wiped out by COVID-19 and limited-field events held during cross country this fall, Weaver was grateful for this opportunity to compete against the other top runners in the state.
“I knew I just wanted to go out there and run fast,” said Weaver, who trains with the Stillwater boys team but competes with the girls. “I haven’t actually raced anybody that’s been close to me, but I learned how to pace myself and what my pace is. As long as I’m having fun, I’m not worried about am I going fast enough. It’s what I enjoy.”
“She’s just in that gear and she looks so effortless when she’s doing it,” Podolske added. “She’s by far the strongest runner whose ever come through for the Stillwater girls. If it would have been a traditional state meet she still probably would have had a pretty strong lead from the field.”
The rest of the lineup also performed well as Stillwater finished with 162 points to place sixth, finishing well ahead of a White Bear Lake team it lost to at the Section 4AA meet.
“They did good,” Weaver said. “State was definitely our best showing of our team. I was stunned by how well everybody on the team did and how close we ran together as a pack.”
A trio of sophomores following Weaver in the scoring for Stillwater. Brooke Elfert finished 13th for purposes of team scoring and 17th overall in a time of 18:43, followed by teammates Avery Braunshausen (18:50) and Morgan Peterman (19:11) in 22nd and 35th place overall.
“Brooke is really an outstanding runner,” Podolske said. “She has really pushed the others this season. Ana has been working out with the guys so Brooke has really pushed her teammates. She’s a really good leader and supports her teammates. Morgan, Brooke and Avery are so tight and really good friends. They do a nice job of pushing each other.
“They’re only sophomores, but they’ve been doing this for quite a while. Avery is a fierce competitor. She was down about her race at sections so I was glad she had a great race.”
Peterman’s performance was even more impressive when you consider she lost a shoe about 1-kilometer into the race.
“She was only running with one shoe, which had to hinder her somewhat,” Podolske said.
Freshman Abigail Rupnow completed the scoring in 118th place with a time of 20:43. Sophomore Lily Ward (21:09) and senior Annabel Lantz (22:10) placed 132nd and 151st overall.
“I think it was their best performance of the season and one of the keys was Abi Rupnow,” Podolske said. “She cut more than a minute off since sections. She’s just coming along and doing an awesome job. She really had a strong finish to the season and Lily and Annabel have been working really hard to get as close as possible.”
Weaver has not been seriously challenged in a race all season, but her training was a different story. The Brigham Young University recruit practiced with the Stillwater boys program under the direction of Scott Christensen throughout the season.
“Everybody wants to push each other to do their best, but also they were just very supportive,” Weaver said. “During the workouts, having a ton of people that are faster than you just makes you faster. Training with faster people, I think automatically benefited me and made me faster because you want to keep up with people if somebody is faster than you. It’s the same with the person in front of them, there’s always somebody better and you just find them and train with them and try to be your best.”
Based on her time, Weaver would have finished as the seventh runner on the state runner-up boys team.
“I wouldn’t be able to accomplish this without the Stillwater community and everybody in it,” Weaver said. “It’s a village of support. You can’t do anything without the big team behind you cheering you on.”
“She’s just been on a roll,” Podolske added. “She loves this sport and is willing to work so hard and it has helped that the boys have really pushed her. It’s hard not having her around, but it was the right thing for her to be able to run and train with them. It’s been good for her.
“She wanted to try and defend her titles, conference champion, section champ and also state champ. At that point, we knew the state meet was probably not going to happen, but she’s an optimist and she really made the best of her senior year.”
Team standings
1. Edina 79; 2. Minnetonka 117; 3. St. Paul Highland Park 129; 4. Wayzata 136; 5. Farmington 141; 6. Stillwater 162; 7. Alexandria 205; 8. Prior Lake 300; 9. White Bear Lake 310; 10. Andover 313; 11. Chanhassen 321; 12. Lakeville South 325; 13. Hopkins 327; 14. Willmar 333; 15. Eden Prairie 358; 16. Eastview 366; 17. Rocori 401; 18. Mounds View 405; 19. Rosemount 405; 20. St. Michael-Albertville 406.
Top 5
1. Ana Weaver (St) 17:04.4; 2. Molly Moening (St. Paul Highland Park) 17:49.0; 3. Anna Fenske (Farmington) 17:52.0; 4. Mariah Fenske (Farmington) 18:16.9; 5. Ella Dufault (Waseca) 18:17.4.
Stillwater results
Overall (team scoring)
1. (1) Ana Weaver 17:04; 17. (13) Brooke Elfert 18:43; 22. (18) Avery Braunshausen 18:50; 35. (30) Morgan Peterman 19:11; 118. (100) Abigail Rupnow 20:43; 132. (113) Lily Ward 21:09; 151. (132) Annabel Lantz 22:10.
