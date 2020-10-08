FOREST LAKE — A low-key triangular meet delivered a record-setting performance for Stillwater senior Ana Weaver on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Forest Lake Middle School.
The reigning Class AA state champion turned in a blistering performance with a winning time of 16:42.6, finishing nearly 70 seconds ahead of runner-up Norah Hushagen (17:52.1) of Forest Lake.
“She just burned up that course,” Ponies coach Dawn Podolske said.
The course was flat and with few turns, which led to some of the fastest times of the season for several runners as Stillwater scored 27 points to finish ahead of Forest Lake (34) and Park (59).
Weaver eclipsed the previous record held by Emily Covert of Minneapolis Washburn by 12 seconds. Covert became the first female runner in Minnesota to run a sub-17 minute 5-kilometer race in cross country. Minnesota switched to 5,000 meters for girls cross country in 2015.
Weaver’s time also ranks as the fifth fastest in the country this fall.
“I think she’s having a really good season,” Podolske said. “She’s just that much better than everybody right now and it’s exciting to see. To do it by yourself is hard to do. I wish she could go against some competition.”
After the track and field season was canceled last spring, Weaver will also not have an opportunity to defend her individual state title in cross country this fall after the MSHSL announced that state competition will not be held due to COVID-19.
Weaver has been training with the Stillwater boys much of this past fall, similar to previous Stillwater individual state champions Marta Wilson (1977) and Ladia Albertson-Junkans (2001).
“She’s had opportunities to run the boys and it’s nice for her to be able to run with people who run the same pace,” Podolske said.
Even without another state meet, Podolske was willing to proclaim Weaver as the best runner she has coached in her 37 years.
“I just missed Marta, but I had Caitlin (Hewes) and Ladia and those are the people I remember the most and Ana is above and beyond,” Podolske said. “She’ one of the hardest workers and she’s a real smart runner. She’s very knowledgeable and I’d have to say she’s the best that I’ve had the opportunity to work with — and that’s saying a lot. She’s a very humble person is really the total package. She’s very self motivated.”
Brooke Elfert also ran well for the Ponies at Forest Lake, placing third in a time of 18:40. Morgan Peterman followed in fourth place with a time of 19:04 and Avery Braunshausen finished eighth in 19:32. Lily Ward completed the scoring in 11th place with a time of 21:07.
“It was good to see them get some fast times,” Podolske said. “Even a lot of the JV kids had some really good times.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 27; 2. Forest Lake 34; 3. Park 59.
Stillwater results
1. Ana Weaver 16:42; 3. Brooke Elfert 18:40; 4. Morgan Peterman 19:04; 8. Avery Braunshausen 19:32; 11. Lily Ward 21:07; 16. Annabel Lantz 21:07; 18. Abigail Rupnow 21:22; 20. Amor Tuttle 21:45.
Ponies second in SEC
At Hastings, Stillwater’s two-run reign in the Suburban East Conference came to an end on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park. East Ridge outlasted the Ponies 54-75 to claim this year’s conference title while White Bear Lake was just one point behind the Ponies in third with 76 points.
Ana Weaver continued her impressive season with another individual victory in a time of 17:14, well ahead of runner-up Norah Hushagen (18:38) of Forest Lake.
Brooke Elfert finished fifth for the Ponies in 19:31 while Morgan Peterman (20:05) and Avery Braunshausen (20:07) placed 13th and 14th.
The top 20 finishers received all-conference honors.
“We ran well,” Stillwater coach Dawn Podolske said. “It was a lot slower course, much hillier, and it was pretty hot and it was in full sun. They were all happy with their races.”
Lily Ward completed the scoring in 42nd place with a time of 21:35.
“They’re improving each week,” Podolske said. “Lily was only 28 seconds off a week ago on that flat course. They were all really pleased with their times.”
• Stillwater placed seventh in the JV race with 182 points, led by Margaret Swenson with a 13th-place finish in a time of 22:19. Mounds View held off Roseville 36-68 for the team title.
Team standings
1. East Ridge 54; 2. Stillwater 75; 3. White Bear Lake 76; 4. Mounds View 84; 5. Forest Lake 106; 6. Roseville 157; 7. Woodbury 173; 8. Irondale 222; 9. Park 231; 10. Cretin-Derham Hall, inc.
Top 5
1. Ana Weaver (St) 17:14.9; 2. Norah Hushagen (FL) 18:38.8; 3. Lillian Warmuth (ER) 18:40.6; 4. Melanie Pankow (WBL) 19:16.8; 5. Brooke Elfert (St) 19:31.7.
Stillwater results
1. Ana Weaver 17:14; 5. Brooke Elfert 19:31; 13. Morgan Peterman 20:05; 14. Avery Braunshausen 20:07; 42. Lily Ward 21:35; 43. Annabel Lantz 21:38; 47. Abigail Rupnow 21:57.
