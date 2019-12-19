Ana Weaver’s remarkable fall running season finished with a flourish as she placed 14th in the 41st annual Foot Locker Cross Country Championships National Finals on Saturday, Dec. 14 in San Diego.
After competing largely over wet and sloppy terrain throughout much of the past few months, the Stillwater Area High School junior covered the 5,000-meter course in a time of 17:49.9. She placed fourth among all juniors in the race, which was held under warm and dry conditions at Morley Field in Balboa Park.
Senior Zofia Dudek of Ann Arbor, Mich., claimed the title with a time of 16:45.0, nearly two seconds ahead of senior Marlee Starliper (16:46.8) of Wellsville, Pa.
Weaver qualified for FLCCC nationals by placing eighth with a time of 18:09.8 in the FLCCC Midwest Regional at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Nov. 30. The top 10 finishers from the four regional qualifiers across the country qualified for the national finals.
Weaver, who was the only Minnesota runner — male or female — to qualify for the FLCCC National Finals, captured the Class AA individual state championship this fall. She also led the Ponies to Suburban East Conference and Section 4AA titles before matching the program’s best-ever finish with a fifth-place showing at state in the team standings.
She also propelled Stillwater to a fifth-place showing in the Nike Heartland Regional on Nov. 10. At that race, Weaver ran to a fourth-place finish to qualify for Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Ore., where she finished 29th in 18:19.5 on Dec. 7.
Weaver arrived as one of the state’s top runners while placing second in the 3,200 meters and fourth in the 1,600 meters at the state track meet last spring. She won five of eight races during this fall’s high school season and was second in two others.
Weaver also contributed to a third-place finish at state for the Ponies in Nordic skiing a year ago.
