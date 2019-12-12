Stillwater Area High School junior Ana Weaver delivered a strong showing while competing in the Nike Cross Nationals girls cross country race on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland, Ore.
Weaver finished 29th in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 18:19.5.
Katelyn Tuohy (17:18.4) of New York led the entire way to win the individual title by less than a second over Taylor Ewert (17:19.1) of Ohio.
This was the first appearance at Nike Nationals for Weaver, the Minnesota Class AA individual state champion this fall who qualified by placing fourth in the Nike Heartland Regional on Nov. 10 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Weaver was the No. 2 finisher at nationals from among the qualifiers from the Heartland Regional. Meghan Ford of Buffalo City was the top finisher from the Heartland in 21st place with time of 18:17. She was the individual medalist at the regional race.
Weaver was in 38th place at the 1-mile mark, but moved into the 29th position after two miles and held steady there throughout the remainder of the race.
Edina, which won the Class AA state title in Minnesota before winning the Nike Heartland Regional, placed 14th with a score of 333. Heartland runner-up Muskego finished 16th with 354 points.
In the boys race at Nike Cross Nationals, Minnesota state champion Mounds View finished 19th in the team standings with 415 points, two spots ahead of Heartland runner-up Stevens Point (491).
• Weaver will conclude a busy and successful cross country season by competing in the Foot Locker Cross Country Championship National Finals in San Diego on Saturday, Dec. 14. The Girls Championship race will start at 11:15 a.m. (Central Standard Time).
Weaver qualified by placing eighth in the FLCCC Midwest Regionals race at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The Midwest is one of four regional races to determine the field for the FLCCC National Finals. The top 10 finishers in each of the four regionals earn the opportunity to compete at nationals.
The Midwest Regional includes runners from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri and Michigan.
Much like the rest of the fall season, the Midwest Regional was contested in muddy conditions. Weaver placed eighth in a time of 18:09.8 to become the only Minnesota runner — male or female — to qualify for the FLCCC National Finals.
Abby Vanderkooi of Fremont, Mich., was the individual winner in a time of 17:17.8, which was nearly three seconds ahead of runner-up Zofia Dudek (17:20.5) of Ann Arbor, Mich.
It is a smaller field for the FLCCC National Finals, which features 40 individual runners and does not have team entries. Nike Cross Nationals features more than 200 runners in the championship race.
