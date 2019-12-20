WHITE BEAR LAKE — A long-time nemesis reemerged to hand Stillwater its first girls basketball loss since 2018 on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at White Bear Lake High School.
The Bears received 15 points apiece from Ella Janicki, Tristian Lehner and Nevaeh Hughes to pull away for a 69-55 victory over Stillwater.
It was the first conference setback for the Ponies (4-1 SEC, 6-3) since losing to the Bears late in the 2017-18 season — halting a run of 22 consecutive league victories.
Strong shooting led the way for the Bears (2-3, 3-6), who entered the game having lost five of their last six games. In addition to holding a 39-32 rebounding edge, White Bear Lake shot 59 percent (13 for 22) from two-point range and 36.4 percent (8 for 22) on 3-pointers. The Bears also drained 19 of 20 free throws (95 percent).
It was a stark contrast to the Ponies, who made connected on just 18 of 47 (38.2 percent) two-point field goals and 5 of 25 (25 percent) from long range. Stillwater also attempted just seven free throws, making four.
The Bears finished the first half on a 13-4 run to build a 38-25 lead at the break. Stillwater climbed with in 58-51 with 2:32 remaining, but the Bears pulled away from there.
Liza Karlen paced Stillwater with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Amber Scalia added 13 points and Alexis Pratt finished with 11 points. Scalia and Pratt each totaled five assists.
In addition to her 15 points off the bench, Hughes finished with a game-high 15 rebounds for the Bears in what was a rematch of last season’s Section 4AAAA championship game.
Stillwater 25 30 — 55
White Bear Lake 38 31 — 69
Stillwater (pts): Alexis Pratt 11, Gionna Carr 2, Amber Scalia 13, Grace Cote 5, Liza Karlen 14, Lizzie Holder 6 and Mary Fultz 4.
White Bear Lake: Kayla Anderson 5, Ella Janicki 15, Julia Juelich 6, Tristian Lehner 15, Lauren Eckerle 9, Addie Bachmeier 4 and Nevaeh Hughes 15.
3-pointers: St (5-20): Scalia 3, Cote and Holder; WBL (8-22): Anderson, Janicki 3, Lehner 3 and Eckerle 1.
Free throws: St, 4-7; WBL, 19-20.
Stillwater 55, Roseville 43
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies withstood a second-half surge from Roseville to earn a hard-fought 55-43 conference victory on Friday, Dec. 13 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater appeared in control after building a 45-20 lead with more than 10 minutes remaining in the second half, but the Raiders scored 23 consecutive points to pull within 45-43 before running out of steam.
The Ponies finished the game with a 10-0 run — with all of those points coming at the free throw line.
Liza Karlen continued her strong play with 20 points, 16 rebounds, 9 blocked shots and 4 steals to lead the Ponies, who also received 18 points from Alexis Pratt and 11 from Amber Scalia.
Roseville (3-2, 6-3) enjoyed a 43-35 rebounding edge, but shot just 7 of 30 (23.3 percent) on two-point field goals.
Jayda Johnston led the Raiders with 14 points.
Roseville 14 29 — 43
Stillwater 30 25 — 55
Roseville (pts): Tamia Ugass 13, Josie Haug 8, Drew Johnston 5, Reilly Parker 2, Jayda Johnston 14 and Rai’Janee Meadows 1.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 18, Gionna Carr 4, Amber Scalia 11, Liza Karlen 20 and Mary Fultz 2.
3-pointers: Ros (4-11): D. Johnston and J. Johnston 3; St (6-25): Pratt 2, Scalia and Karlen 3.
Free throws: Ros, 17-29; St, 15-18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.