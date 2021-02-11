OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Facing one of its biggest challengers in the Suburban East Conference this season, the Stillwater girls basketball team opened up a 14-point halftime lead and dispatched 10th-ranked Forest Lake 71-50 on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the 21st consecutive conference victory for the two-time defending SEC champion Ponies (8-0 SEC, 8-0), whose smallest winning margin during that span is 11 points. In fact, only three conference teams have stayed within 20 points of Stillwater since its last conference setback at White Bear Lake on Dec. 17, 2019.
Alexis Pratt poured in 26 points to lead the Ponies while Amber Scalia drained four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points. The guards also lead a suffocating defense that leads to points in transition.
“We can create turnovers off our defense,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said.
Logan Anderson finished with 19 points for Forest Lake (6-2, 6-2), who won six straight games to start the season until falling to Roseville on Feb. 5
“Forest Lake is a dangerous team,” Taylor said. “When they’re open they’re going to make threes. They’re not big, but they’re smart.”
Stillwater, which holds a two-game lead over East Ridge (6-2, 6-2) and the Rangers in the conference standings, also received nine points from Lizzie Holder.
Forest Lake 23 27 — 50
Stillwater 37 34 — 71
Forest Lake (pts): Cassidy Pitzl 5, Greta Krieger 7, Katie Johnson 2, Lydia Bostrom 2, Josey Kahl 3, Logan Anderson 19 and Olivia Pekron 12.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 26, Gionnna Carr 6, Amber Scalia 20, Lizzie Holder 9, Lydia Knutson 3, Elayra Dizon 3 and Lexi Karlen 4.
3-pointers: FL (3): Pitzl, Krieger and Anderson; St (7): Pratt, Scalia 4, Knutson and Dizon.
Free throws: FL, 21-27; St, 16-24.
Fouls: FL, 18; St, 18.
Stillwater 82, East Ridge 55
At Oak Park Heights, Alexis Pratt hit three 3-pointers and racked up a season-high 30 points to help the Ponies cruise to an 82-55 conference victory over East Ridge on Friday, Feb. 5 at SAHS.
Stillwater also defeated the Raptors (6-2 SEC, 6-2) in the Section 4AAAA finals a year ago and East Ridge’s only two losses this season have come against the Ponies.
“They’ve only lost to us,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “They haven’t lost to anyone else.”
Amber Scalia made four of Stillwater’s 11 3-pointers and added 22 points while Lizzie Holder finished with 11 points.
The Ponies jumped out to a 47-29 halftime lead. Jenna Ritzer scored 13 points and Emily Christensen added 12, but the Raptors could not keep pace.
“I thought this was our best game this year when you look at the press and the shooting and passing,” Taylor said. “I thought our kids played well in this game.”
Taylor, who now has 531 career coaching victories and was inducted into the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2009, matched up with one of his former players who is the first-year head coach at East Ridge. Ashley Ellis-Milan played for Taylor at St. Paul Central before enjoying a productive playing career at the University of Minnesota.
“She is definitely a good coach and the East Ridge program will be good with her,” Taylor said.
East Ridge 29 26 — 55
Stillwater 47 35 — 82
East Ridge (pts): Isabella Sanneh 2, Carly Reckstad 7, Sidney Klauer 8, Elle Wildman 2, Jenna Ritzer 13, Grace Knupp 3, Britt Carlson 6, Emily Christensen 12 and Amayah Arnold Jones 2.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 30, Amy Thompson 9, Gionnna Carr 3, Amber Scalia 22, Lizzie Holder 11 and Lexi Karlen 7.
3-pointers: ER (2): Ritzer and Christensen; St (11): Pratt 3, Thompson 2, Scalia 4, Holder and Karlen.
Free throws: ER, 5-15; St, 13-18.
Fouls: ER, 17; St, 14.
