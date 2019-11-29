RIVER FALLS, Wis. — A dominant second half carried the Stillwater girls’ basketball team to a 73-27 nonconference victory over River Falls on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at River Falls High School.
It was the team’s first triumph of the season and a milestone victory for head coach Willie Taylor, who became just the 20th Minnesota girls’ basketball coach to reach 500 victories in a career. He ranks ninth among active coaches.
“I was unaware of it until two weeks when someone told me, ‘hey, your next win will be 500’. Until then, I didn’t know,” said Taylor, who was inducted into the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2009.
The sixth-ranked Ponies (1-1) jumped out to a 40-22 halftime lead and did not look back. Stillwater outscored the Wildcats 33-5 in the second half.
“We started out knocking down shots like we’re capable of doing, and which we didn’t do against Park Center,” Taylor said. “Amber Scalia started out pretty out from outside.”
Scalia, a sophomore, led all scorers with 20 points and added a team-high nine rebounds. Alexis Pratt added 18 points for the Ponies, who shot better than 50 percent on two-point field goals (22 of 43) and also drained nine 3-pointers, compared to just two for the Wildcats (1-2).
Rachel Randleman led the Wildcats with 10 points while Kylie Strop, a North Dakota State University recruit, finished with seven points and nine rebounds.
Liza Karlen finished with eight points and six rebounds for Stillwater, which also received seven points apiece from Gionna Carr, Grace Cote and Mary Fultz.
River Falls struggled in the second half when the Ponies went with a bigger lineup. The Wildcats made just 9 of 46 shots (19.6 percent) in the game.
“We’re still trying to figure out what we’re going to be,” Taylor said. “Mary has improved a lot and Lizzie Holder is probably our most improved and they’re both 6-foot-1. With Karlen, when we put all three on the court that’s a lot of length. It’s going to be a while yet.”
Stillwater 40 33 — 73
River Falls 22 5 — 27
Stillwater (pts): Alexis Pratt 18, Gionna Carr 7, Grace Cote 7, Amber Scalia 20, Liza Karlen 8, Abby Scheel 2, Lizzie Holder 4 and Mary Fultz 7.
River Falls: Taylor Weick 2, Rachel Randleman 10, Taylor Kasten 2, Kylie Strop 7 and Abby Doerre 6.
3-pointers: St (7-19): Pratt 2, Carr, Scalia 2, Cote and Fultz; RF (2-13): Randleman 2.
Free throws: St, 8-11; RF, 7-12.
Park Center 75, Stillwater 69
At Hopkins, facing a stiff test right out of the gate, the Stillwater girls’ basketball team fell short in a 75-69 season-opening setback against fifth-ranked Park Center in the Breakdown Girls Tip Off Classic on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Hopkins Lindbergh Center.
The Pirates, who return much of the lineup that produced a 23-5 record a year ago, have defeated three ranked teams (St. Michael-Albertville, Stillwater and Eden Prairie) to start the season.
Behind Adalia McKenzie, one of the top players in the state who tossed in a game-high 29 points, the Pirates built a 36-28 halftime lead.
“McKenzie is one of the best players in the state,” Taylor said. “She’s athletic and she scored from everywhere.”
Stillwater trailed by as many as 16 points, but sparked by consecutive 3-pointers by Mary Fultz, climbed all the way back to tie the game. Park Center was strong down the stretch at the free throw line, where they connected on 18-23 attempts overall.
“It was a good game,” Taylor said.
Alexis Pratt paced the Ponies with 25 points while Liza Karlen added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Amber Scalia chipped in with seven points and 10 rebounds. Pratt also contributed five steals and three assists.
Stillwater shot 55.3 percent (21 of 38) from two-point range, but made just 4 of 22 shots from outside the three-point arc.
Park Center 36 39 — 75
Stillwater 28 41 — 69
Park Center (pts): Aaliyah Ragulen 8, Lauren Frost 17, Kayla Cox 6, T’Naye Griffin 11, Adalia McKenzie 29, Ailivia McGill 2, Chloe Cink 2.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 25, Amber Scalia 7, Mary Fultz 14, Lizzie Holder 3, Grace Cote 3 and Liza Karlen 17.
3-pointers: PC (9-29): Ragulen 2, Frost 2, Cox 2, McKenzie 2 and Griffin; St (4-22): Scalia, Holder and Fultz 2.
Free throws: PC, 18-23; St, 15-23.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
