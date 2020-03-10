HASTINGS — After making history a year ago with the program’s best-ever showing in the state tournament, the Stillwater girls basketball team claimed back-to-back section titles for the first time in school history after dispatching East Ridge 83-37 in the Section 4AAAA finals on Thursday, March 5 at Hastings High School.
The victory was never in doubt by midway through the first half as the top-seeded Ponies (23-5) defeated the No. 2 Raptors for the third time this season.
“I’m relaxed now, but I was really nervous all day,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “It feels great.”
The Ponies were voted the No. 5 seed and are scheduled to face fourth-seeded Park Center in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 11 at Williams Arena. The Pirates defeated Stillwater 75-69 in the season opener on Nov. 23. The winner will face either top-seeded Hopkins or Cambridge-Isanti in the semifinals on Thursday evening.
Stillwater defated the Raptors by 32 and 41 points during the regular season and the Ponies stormed out to a 42-17 halftime lead in this one.
East Ridge (18-11) led 4-3 early in the game, but the Ponies responded with an 18-0 run to open up a 22-7 lead with 9:45 remaining in the first half. Stillwater pushed the lead to 36-11 and maintained a 25-point margin at the break.
Senior Grace Cote hit some early 3-pointers to spark the Ponies early and finished with a season-high 19 points. Stillwater also forced countless turnovers with its pressure, which prevented the Raptors from setting up in the halfcourt with post players Kate Burns (6-foot-1) and Britt Carlson (6-foot-4).
“Hitting shots early is important for us and transition is super important for our team, too,” Ponies senior Liza Karlen said. “I think we have a super fast team. Everybody can rebound the ball and everybody can run the floor well so that’s huge for us. As long as we stick to what we’re good at I think we can be a really good team.”
Alexis Pratt scored a game-high 21 points for Stillwater, which also held a 29-23 rebounding edge.
The Ponies did not slow down after halftime, starting with a 17-0 run to build a 59-17 lead just three minutes into the second half.
“It was just overcoming all the nerves and the nervous energy and getting through it,” Karlen said. “Knowing we can beat this team because we’ve done it twice before, so just having that reassurance that if we take care of business we know we can walk away with a win on this one. That was a big part of it as well.”
Stillwater made 12 of 23 3-pointers and also hit 17 of 26 shots from two-point range. After struggling at the line while making just 9 of 21 free throws against Woodbury in the semifinals, the Ponies connected on 13 of 14 free throws against the Raptors.
“We connected pretty good tonight,” Taylor said.
Cote connected on 5 of 8 three-point attempts and also finished with five rebounds and three blocked shots. She exceeded her previous season high of 17 points scored at Cretin-Derham Hall on Jan. 28.
“She has been playing better every game,” Taylor said. “If she plays like that we’re going to be tough to beat in the state.”
Karlen totaled 12 points and led the team with six rebounds and six assists. She also collected four steals. Sophomore Amber Scalia contributed 11 points while Gionna Carr dished out four assists and finished with a team-high seven steals. She also joined Mary Fultz with seven points.
“This team wouldn’t be able to advance to the state round just on one two people playing well,” Karlen said. “It takes five girls, and that doesn’t mean scoring at all. Obviously I didn’t score a lot but that doesn’t even matter because we have four other girls that can score the basketball, too. It’s really important that we have five girls that are ready to play all the time and having strong subs Lizzie Holder and Mary Fultz come in and playing their positions and knowing their roles is huge for us.”
Stillwater, which has lost just one conference game in the past two seasons, outscored its opponents by a combined 242-86 in three section games.
It has been a different climb for the Raptors, who did not win a single game just two seasons ago. East Ridge improved to 9-18 last season and took another big step forward this season.
“In sections you never know what’s going to happen with the kids,” Taylor said. “I was worried.”
The coach was not overlooking the Raptors, despite the comfortable victories earlier this season. Stillwater showed some different looks with its pressure, but the Raptors also had a different plan for the Ponies in this latest meeting.
“East Ridge has a lot of good shooters, and my biggest concern was that he’s had that big team all year long,” said Taylor, who said he was not interested in seeing this turn into a half-court game. “I was thinking if I had that team, wow, what a great 2-3 zone they could play. That’s what I was thinking to myself and they come out in 2-3 zone and I was like oh, here we go. Then I knew we had to up our defense so we didn’t have to face their 2-3 zone — because they can play a good 2-3 zone with that big lineup.”
East Ridge attempted just eight free throws and was limited to just 15 of 46 shooting from the field, including 3 of 18 from three-point range.
Ella Stegeman led the Raptors with 12 points while Burns finished with 10 and Carlson chipped in with eight.
“This East Ridge team has been playing together for a really long time and they have some really strong people on their teams,” Karlen said. “Our primary concern was that they have two really strong post players and just to be able to stop them from scoring inside and being able to transition the ball and get it up the floor was our main game plan.
“Just to be able to win and win by a lot hopefully puts us in a good position going into state and it’s a great feeling to be able to go back.”
This will be Stillwater’s fourth state tournament appearance, but the first time the Ponies have done so in consecutive seasons. Prior to last year’s state runner-up showing, the Ponies also qualified for state in 1984 and 1988.
East Ridge 17 20 — 37
Stillwater 42 41 — 83
East Ridge (pts): Madalyn Slavin 3, Ella Stegeman 12, Britt Carlson 8, Kate Burns 10 and Grace Knupp 4.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 21, Amber Scalia 11, Grace Cote 19, Gionna Carr 7, Liza Karlen 12, Katie Hardtke 2, Lizzie Holder 4 and Mary Fultz 7.
3-pointers: ER (3-18): Slavin and Stegeman 2; St (12-23): Pratt 3, Scalia, Cote 5, Carr, Holder and Fultz.
Free throws: ER, 4-8; St, 13-14.
