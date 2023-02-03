ST. PAUL — Five Ponies scored in double figures as Stillwater stormed past St. Paul Como Park 72-35 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at St. Paul Como Park High School.
It was the fourth victory in a row for the Ponies (10-2 SEC, 16-3) since falling to Rochester Mayo on Jan. 21.
Amy Thompson supplied a game-high 23 points to lead the Ponies and moved closer to a career milestone in the process. The junior entered Stillwater’s game against White Bear (10-2, 16-3) Lake on Thursday, Feb. 2 needing just 20 points to reach 1,000 in her career.
Lexi Karlen could also join the 1,000-points club soon after scoring 12 points against the Cougars to climb within 29 points of 1,000. They are poised to become just the fifth and sixth girls basketball players to score 1,000 career points at Stillwater.
Liana Buckhalton contributed 15 points for the Ponies against Como Park and Peyton Shaffer joined Karlen with 12. Elise Dieterle also chipped in with 10 points.
Stillwater jumped out to a 47-20 lead over the Cougars (13-8), who received a tea-high 12 points from Shania NIchols VanNett.
St. Paul Como Park: Asia Mohamed 1, Ahmani Crump 2, Alice Wagner-Hemstad 5, Shania Nichols VanNett 12, Cecelia Davis 4, Zhane Singer 8 and Kayla James 3.
Stillwater 60, Rosemount 43
At Oak Park Heights, Amy Thompson dropped in 21 points and Lexi Karlen added 16 to help send the Ponies to a 60-43 nonconference victory over Rosemount on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Stillwater Area High School.
Ava Thompson and Riley Ang scored 11 points apiece for the Irish (13-4), who after losing to Lakeville North 51-49 on Jan. 31 have dropped three of their last five games after starting the season 11-1.
Rosemount 18 25 — 43
Stillwater 30 30 — 60
Rosemount (pts): Ava Thompson 11, Riley Ang 11, Heather Stanek 2, Lauren Modrynski 5, Ayelishka Teko-Folly 2, Avery Sheedy 3 and Pearla Teko-Folly 9.
