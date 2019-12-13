OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Senior Liza Karlen poured in 34 points and did a little bit of everything else to help send Stillwater to a convincing 91-47 Suburban East Conference girls basketball victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Stillwater Area High School.
Karlen was efficient on offense and also finished with 15 rebounds and three blocked shots. The versatile 6-foot-2 Marquette University recruit was a perfect 5 for 5 behind the 3-point arc and also made 6 of 9 attempts from closer range. She also connected on 7 of 8 free throws.
Stillwater was hitting shots throughout, making 12 of 24 3-pointers and shooting 21 of 39 on two-point field goals. The Ponies also made 13 of 16 free throws and held a 45-24 rebounding edge.
It was the third straight conference victory for the fifth-ranked Ponies (3-0 SEC, 5-2) this season and their 21st SEC victory overall dating back to the 2017-18 season.
Stillwater, which built a 54-24 halftime lead, also received 20 points and a team-high eight assists from junior guard Alexis Pratt. Grace Cote hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points while Amber Scalia also drained three 3-pointers and totaled 11 points.
Nevaeh Moeschter hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points to lead the Raiders (1-2, 3-3).
Cretin-Derham Hall 24 23 — 47
Stillwater 54 37 — 91
Cretin-Derham Hall (pts): Sydney Jackson 5, Ana Cullen 2, Tootie Lewis 5, Audrey Martinez-Stewart 4, Takara Mason 10, Olivia Allen 2, Nevaeh Moeschter 11, Anna Caruso 4 and Mary Markoe 4.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 20, Gionna Carr 2, Amber Scalia 11, Grace Cote 15, Liza Karlen 34, Abby Scheel 2, Lizzie Holder 2 and Mary Fultz 5.
3-pointers: C-DH (7-24): Jackson, Mason 2, Moeschter 3 and Caruso; St (12-24): Scalia 3, Cote 3, Karlen 5 and Fultz.
Free throws: C-DH, 4-9; St, 13-16.
Stillwater 97, Woodbury 69
At Woodbury, all five starters scored 12 points or more to help send the Ponies to a comfortable 97-69 conference victory over the Royals on Friday, Dec. 6 at Woodbury High School. The five starters also combined for 23 assists.
Alexis Pratt led all scorers with 24 points and added eight assists. Amber Scalia tossed in 18 points and Grace Cote finished with 15 points. Gionna Carr added 13 points and Liza Karlen chipped in with 12.
Lizzie Holder scored seven points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds off the bench for Stillwater. The sophomore also blocked three shots.
Carley West paced the Royals (1-2 SEC, 2-2) with 23 points.
Stillwater shot 50 percent from the field, including 21 of 41 from two-point range and 11 of 23 from beyond the arc.
Stillwater 59 38 — 97
Woodbury 30 39 — 69
Stillwater (pts): Alexis Pratt 24, Gionna Carr 13, Amber Scalia 18, Grace Cote 15, Liza Karlen 12, Lizzie Holder 7, Mary Fultz 6 and Mara Tompkins 2.
Woodbury: Clarice LeBow 3, Carley West 23, Lexy Paulson 13, Megan Hurley 4, Mattea Hurley 2, Mary Grant 12, Joelle Moorhouse 1, Nadia Buckhalton 2, Riley Rosenthal 3 and Ellie Bungarden 6.
3-pointers: St (11-23): Pratt, Carr 2, Scalia 2, Cote 2, Holder 2 and Fultz 2; Wo (7-19): West, Paulson 3, Rosenthal and Bungarden 2.
Free throws: St, 22-28; Wo, 24-30.
