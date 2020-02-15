WOODBURY — The Stillwater girls basketball team continued an impressive run through the Suburban East Conference with an 87-46 victory over East Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at East Ridge High School.
It was 10th consecutive league victory for the fifth-ranked Ponies (14-1 SEC, 17-4), who blitzed East Ridge (10-5, 14-9) on the way to a 54-16 halftime lead. It was another strong first half for Stillwater, which has averaged nearly 46 points scored and a halftime margin of nearly 25 points in each of its last 10 games.
“We’re playing pretty well,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “When our pressure defense is working and we’re making shots we’re pretty tough.”
Stillwater senior Liza Karlen led all scorers with 23 points and also pulled down a team-high seven rebounds for the Ponies, who shot 42.3 percent (11-26) from three-point range and 59.5 percent (22-37) from inside the arc.
Amber Scalia followed with 19 points and six rebounds for Stillwater while teammates Grace Cote and Alexis Pratt added 15 and 13 points. Pratt also finished with six assists and three steals.
“It’s been different people,” Taylor said. “Karlen started off hot, then Grace hit a couple... it’s been spread out. I think our team is sharing the ball a lot better than we were earlier and we’re on the same page on defense more than we were earlier — and we’re staying out of foul trouble. In the games we’ve lost, we’ve had foul trouble.”
Stillwater 54 33 — 87
East Ridge 16 30 — 46
Stillwater (pts): Alexis Pratt 13, Amber Scalia 19, Grace Cote 15, Liza Karlen 23, Abby Hansen 2, Abby Scheel 3, Lydia Knutson 2, Lizzie Holder 3 and Mary Fultz 7.
East Ridge: Madalyn Slavin 7, Ella Stegeman 6, Grace Bennett 2, Britt Carlson 11, Kate Burns 14, Emily Christenson 3, Carly Rekstad 1 and Grace Knupp 2.
3-pointers: St (11-26): Pratt, Scalia, Cote 3, Karlen 3, Holder and Fultz 2; ER (4-17): Slavin, Stegeman 2 and Christenson.
Free throws: St, 10-14; ER, 6-10.
Stillwater 73, White Bear Lake 23
At Oak Park Heights, Ponies coach Willie Taylor did not need to remind his players who the opponent was on Friday, Feb. 7 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater came out on fire and never relented while cruising to a 73-23 conference victory over White Bear Lake (8-7 SEC, 11-12), a team that defeated the Ponies 69-55 on Dec. 17 to end Stillwater’s 22-game conference winning streak.
“Oh no, I didn’t mention that at all,” Taylor said. “They’ve been waiting for the White Bear Lake game for about a month. I knew they would be ready to play — not that we weren’t ready the first time — but when we’re on with our shooting and defense we’re going to be tough to beat for anybody.”
Stillwater bolted out to a 34-3 lead with 10 minutes remaining in the first half and led 50-6 at halftime against the team it lost to earlier this season and faced in the Section 4AAAA finals a year ago. The Ponies used a swarming defense to keep White Bear Lake out of its office and converted early and often on the other end.
The Bears used three timeouts in the first six minutes of play, but it did little to slow down Stillwater.
Liza Karlen led the way for the Ponies, draining four 3-pointers while racking up 28 points and 18 rebounds. Alexis Pratt finished with 13 points while Amber Scalia added eight points and six steals. Grace Cote tossed in eight points and totaled six steals.
Taylor, who recorded his 500th career victory earlier this season, could not recall another first-half performance like it.
“I don’t think I’ve had one like that,” the coach said. “When I coached (St. Paul) Central in the state semifinals in 2007 we were leading Edina by about 30 at halftime, but they scored like 20 points. Against a team that’s beaten my team or capable of beating my team, I’ve never had a game like this.”
Stillwater held a 48-25 rebounding edge over the Bears and attempted 76 shots, compared to just 28 for White Bear Lake. After shooting making 19 of 20 free throws against Stillwater earlier this year, the Bears made just 4 of 10 attempts in this game.
“We’re playing better ball offensively and defensively,” Taylor said. “We’ve had a 25- or 30-point lead on every team in the conference and I’ve never had that with any team in my coaching career.”
White Bear Lake was also playing without starter Tristian Lehner, who scored 15 points against the Ponies earlier this season.
Stillwater has eased up after building big halftime leads in two victories over Roseville and also in games against Woodbury and Mounds View, so the coach wanted to make sure his team carried the momentum into the second half against the Bears.
“I was like, this isn’t going to happen again,” Taylor said. “We said we’re not going to let up. We couldn’t full-court press (with the big lead), but we wanted to be intense.”
White Bear Lake 6 17 — 23
Stillwater 50 23 — 73
White Bear Lake (pts): Ella Janicki 3, Nevaeh Hughes 5, Kayla Anderson 3, Julia Juelich 3, Lauren Eckerle 5, Jenna Molin 2, Danielle Madden 1 and Blessing Abedisi 1.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 13, Amber Scalia 8, Gionna Carr 3, Grace Cote 9, Liza Karlen 28, Abby Hansen 2, Lexi Karlen 3, Lizzie Holder 2 and Mary Fultz 5.
3-pointers: WBL (3-11): Janicki, Juelich and Eckerle; St (11-32): Pratt 2, Scalia, Carr, Cote, Li. Karlen 4, Le. Karlen and Fultz.
Free throws: WBL, 4-10; St, 2-3.
