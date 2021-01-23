WOODBURY — After outscoring its Suburban East Conference opponents by an average of more than 31 points per game on the way to a second straight league title a year ago, the Stillwater girls basketball team is off to another strong start while posting victories over Park and East Ridge.
The eighth-ranked Ponies (2-0 SEC, 2-0) graduated three players from last year’s team who are playing college basketball on scholarship this winter, but showed they still have plenty of firepower remaining this season.
Stillwater overcame a sluggish first half against East Ridge, outscoring the Raptors 34-16 to pull away for a 60-40 victory at East Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 19. It was the 15th consecutive SEC victory for the Ponies, who have compiled a 35-1 conference record dating back to the start of the 2018-19 season.
Junior Amber Scalia drained three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points to lead the Ponies, who also received 15 points from senior and University of Nebraska Omaha recruit Alexis Pratt.
East Ridge lost to Stillwater in the Section 4AAAA finals a year ago, but was playing without 6-foot-4 post player Britt Carlson.
“East Ridge did graduate some good players,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “Every team that we play is going to want to be Stillwater and we saw that against East Ridge and Park. I like that, because it’s going to make our young kids better.
Lexi Karlen finished with seven points and a team-high 11 rebounds for Stillwater, which also received nine rebounds from Lydia Knutson and eight boards from Lizzie Holder.
Stillwater struggled shooting from long range and at the free throw line, making just 5 of 23 from three-point range and connecting on just 11 of 21 free throws. The Ponies shot just 31 percent from the field overall.
Stillwater also received limited minutes from starters Gionna Carr and Holder in the first half — Holder because of foul trouble early in the game, and Carr because of an issue with asthma.
“Our depth isn’t what it was last year,” Taylor said. “We’re playing seven and one of those seven is a freshman.”
And yet the Ponies were able to pull away thanks to its stifling pressure defense that starts with guards Pratt and Scalia. Because of the late start to the season — and limited organized team play throughout the summer due to COVID-19 — the coach expects the defense to play even better as the season moves along.
“We’re still trying to get into synch,” Taylor said. “Our defense is not in synch at all. This year we’re still playing as a bunch of individuals, but we’ll get there.”
Stillwater 26 34 — 60
East Ridge 24 16 — 40
Stillwater (pts): Alexis Pratt 15, Gionna Carr 5, Amber Scalia 22, Lizzie Holder 8, Lydia Knutson 3 and Lexi Karlen 7.
East Ridge: Emily Christensen 3, Jenna Ritzer 9, Amayah Arnold Jones 6, Carly Reckstad 2, Elle Wildman 13, Sidney Klauer 5 and Grace Knupp 2.
3-pointers: St (5): Carr, Scalia 3 and Knutson; ER (2): Christensen and Wildman.
Free throws: St, 11-21; ER, 6-10.
Stillwater 77, Park 52
At Oak Park Heights, it was a productive season opener for the Ponies while draining 13 3-pointers in a 77-52 conference victory over Park on Friday, Jan. 15 at Stillwater Area High School.
Amber Scalia drained 6 of 8 three-point attempts and finished with a game-high 22 points to set the pace for the Ponies.
Alexis Pratt was disruptive on defense and added 21 points for the Ponies. Lexi Karlen knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.
“We still have the ability to score outside,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “Last year when we were cold outside we could go inside.”
He’s still looking for more balance this season, but the coach is also reminding himself to stay patient.
“I’ve had to change my expectations a little bit,” Taylor said. “It’s going to be a while before we start to click.
“Last year we lost to White Bear Lake, but we went through the conference pretty good. That’s not going to happen year, but hopefully we’ll be in synch better before we get to the tougher games. We know that no games are going to be easy.”
Park 26 26 — 52
Stillwater 39 38 — 77
Park (pts): Elsa Olson 6, Tori Henderson 4, Justine Jameson 27, Emma Taschner 3 and Avery Corrigan 12.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 21, Amy Thompson 5, Gionna Carr 1, Amber Scalia 22, Lizzie Holder 8, Lydia Knutson 3 and Lexi Karlen 17.
3-pointers: Par (3): Olson 2 and Jameson; St (13): Pratt, Thompson, Scalia 6, Knutson and Karlen 4.
Free throws: Par, 13-16; St, 10-21.
Fouls: Par, 18; St, 17.
