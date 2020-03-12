MINNEAPOLIS — Getting any state tournament jitters out of the way a year ago, the Stillwater girls basketball team was off and running during the Class AAAA state quarterfinals.
The fifth-seeded Ponies started fast and never looked back while upending fourth-seeded Park Center 82-52 on Wednesday, March 11 at Williams Arena.
Stillwater advanced to the state finals a year ago and that familiarity didn’t hurt as the Ponies streaked out to an 18-4 lead in the first six minutes of the game.
Park Center, which was making its first state appearance since 2017, struggled from the field early and was unable to create second-chance points as the Ponies held a 33-10 rebounding edge — including a 14-1 advantage on the offensive glass.
“All of our starters except (Gionna Carr) are comfortable playing on this floor,” said Ponies senior Liza Karlen, who scored 19 points and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds. “Also, just to be the five seed it’s kind of like we’ve got nothing to lose so we were definitely really comfortable on this stage and just playing what we know and playing hard.”
“We’ve already been in the same position so I feel like everyone is not that nervous,” junior guard Alexis Pratt added.
The Ponies (24-5) led by as many as 21 points in the first half, but Park Center (25-5) scored eight straight points to close out the half trailing just 39-26.
“We rattled off some points and got it down to where I thought it was doable,” Pirates coach Barb Metcalf said. “Even at halftime, that was one of the worst halves of basketball that we’ve played and were down 13. I was hoping that things were going to turn around in the second half. It is a game of runs and they had a few more runs than we did today.”
Park Center climbed within nine points less than three minutes into the second half, but the Ponies did not panic. Instead, they answered with a 12-1 run capped by a 3-pointer from Grace Cote to build a 53-33 lead. The senior hit four of nine three-point attempts overall, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds.
The Ponies finished with 21 offensive rebounds and held a 60-27 advantage on the glass overall.
“That’s the state I looked at right away,” Metcalf said. “I thought that we were prepared, especially from our Centennial game (in the section finals). They had a bigger squad overall height-wise than we do, but we rebounded well. Stillwater is a big team and they’re good rebounders and very fundmantally sound. When we get off our shooting sometimes, some of that trickles into our confidence on defense and our boards and I think some of that happened today.”
Ponies coach Willie Taylor said expected Stillwater to take advantage of its height advantage.
“I don’t think we’ve rebounded quite like that, but they better,” Taylor said. “Liza has someone 5-foot-4 next to her, she’d better get the ball. We had a big height advantage and we’re strong so we should be better rebounding.”
Sophomore guard Amber Scalia finished with 10 rebounds and finished just two assists (8) shy of a triple-double after scoring 10 points.
Pratt, who is generously listed at 5-foot-5, pulled down eight rebounds to go along with six assists and a team-high 23 points.
Taylor was asked about the team’s determination that contributed to the fast start and suggested playing in the state tournament should be all the inspiration the players need.
“They better be hungry,” Taylor said. “I love these kids. They’re great kids and they work hard. They came to play today and they really played well. That’s the way we’ve been playing for the last month.”
Stillwater frustrated Pirates all-state performer Adalia McKenzie, who is considered one of the top juniors in the state. She made her presence felt defensively with eight steals and led Park Center with 18 points, but shot just 6 for 22 from the field.
Eighth-grader Alivia McGill and Lauren Frost each added 14 points apiece for the PIrates.
“They stayed with their game plan and they did it very well,” Metcalf said. “I think we panicked sometimes. You saw little signs when we started moving the ball, but we needed to get some transition points to get our motors going sometimes and we just didn’t get those transition points like we normally do.”
Park Center defeated the Ponies 75-69 in their season opener on Nov. 23, but both teams have gone through changes since then. Stillwater was dealing with the graduation of the program’s all-time leading scorer Sara Scalia early in the season and Park Center was faced with some adversity in late January as junior T’Naye Griffen suffered a season-ending injury.
“The more we played together and the more we had chemistry and doing everything together, I felt like we bonded into our offense and defense and that’s what has gotten us here today,” Pratt said.
“I think we’ve grown a lot,” Karlen added. “Obviously last year Sara played a huge role and I think at the beginning of the year it was kind of hard for us to fill that role and just see who was going to play. It turned out that all of us played a bigger role than last year so it wasn’t just one person stepping up, it was the whole team. And then to have our sixth and seventh person coming in and contributing right away and how everyone improved as a whole is just huge for us.”
Stillwater’s reward for advancing is a rematch with defending state champion Hopkins, which charged past Cambridge-Isanti 85-55 in its quarterfinal game to start the day. The undefeated Royals (29-0) will carry a 61-game winning streak into a rematch of last year’s state title game.
The Ponies were slated to meet Hopkins earlier this season, but a storm forced a postponement and the team’s were unable to find a suitable make-up date.
“We were bummed out when we couldn’t play them in the regular season and I think a lot of people outside of Stillwater and Hopkins wanted to see that match-up, too,” Karlen said. “I’m super excited to play on the same stage and the same match-up as last year and I think we’re more prepared and more experienced. Me personally, I’m looking forward to it and I know the girls on the team are, too.”
“I feel like everyone is read for the challenge,” Pratt said.
Tasked with trying to game plan for the Hopkins juggernaut and Paige Bueckers, arguably the greatest high school girls basketball player in Minnesota history, left Taylor with a more restrained reaction.
“I’m scared to death. What are you guys talking about?” Taylor said. “I love their confidence, but...”
Stillwater 39 43 — 82
Park Center 26 26 — 52
Stillwater (pts): Alexis Pratt 23, Gionna Carr 5, Amber Scalia 10, Grace Cote 16, Liza Karlen 19, Abby Hansen 1 and Mary Fultz 8.
Park Center: Aaliyah Ragulen 2, Alivia McGill 14, Lauren Frost 14, Kayla Cox 2, Adalia McKenzie 18 and Vanessa Saidu 2.
3-pointers: St (10-28): Pratt 2, Carr, Cote 4, Karlen and Fultz 2; PC (2-17): McGill and McKenzie.
Free throws: St, 10-16; PC, 8-16.
Fouls: St, 12; PC, 11.
Fouled out: None.
