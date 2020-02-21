NEW BRIGHTON — After watching its 11-game winning streak snapped in a loss at Eden Prairie, the Stillwater girls basketball team bounced back with a resounding 95-22 Suburban East Conference victory over the Knights on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Irondale High School.
The outcome was largely decided after the Ponies (16-1 SEC, 19-5) jumped out to a 52-14 halftime lead, but there was even more to celebrate for Stillwater as senior Liza Karlen scored the 2,000th point of her prep career on a 3-pointer early in the second half, heading for the bench shortly thereafter for the remainder of the lop-sided game.
The Marquette University recruit arrived in Stillwater as a junior after having already surpassed the 1,000-point mark while playing at St. Paul Central. She becomes the second Stillwater player this season — and third in the last two seasons — to hit 2,000 career points.
Junior Alexis Pratt also joined the 2,000 career points club earlier this season in a victory at Roseville. A year ago, Stillwater senior Sara Scalia also soared past 2,000 career points before finishing with a school record 2,610 points.
“She’s a very, very good basketball player,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said of Karlen. “She can score inside, outside, in transition — she can score from anywhere. Most kids are celebrating their 1,000th point in their senior year, she’s got 2,000. She’s had a great career.”
Karlen was efficient while racking up her 24 points against Irondale (1-16, 6-19), shooting 11 of 14 from the field, including 2 of 3 from three-point range. She also pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds.
“Liza can pass, shoot, dribble and play defense,” Taylor said. “She is a very good defensive player and she has a lot of blocked shots. She can shoot the three and she has very good hands. If she touches a rebound, it’s usually hers.”
Pratt added 20 points and finished with eight steals for the Ponies, who also received 17 points and eight rebounds from Grace Cote.
Amber Scalia provided seven points but also grabbed eight rebounds and joined Gionna Carr with a team-leading seven assists.
Stillwater totaled 26 assists as a team on 40 field goals, a positive sign for this team as it comes down the stretch. The Ponies also held a 50-34 rebounding edge.
“We’ve got to trust each other where they say I’m open and my teammate is more open, I pass the ball,” Taylor said. “If our team keeps doing that I think we’ll do very well.”
The Ponies scored the first 15 points of the game and did not let up while building a 52-14 halftime lead.
“We’ve been playing pretty good in the conference,” Taylor said. “When we’ve got that combination going where the defense is clicking and we’re hitting outside shots, that makes us pretty tough against anybody.”
• According to Stillwater assistant coach and Minnesota girls basketball historian Kevin Anderson, Pratt and Karlen are only the ninth teammate tandem in state history to reach 2,000 career points in the same season. This was the third time it has happened this season.
Ponies coach Willie Taylor is the only coach to have two pairs achieve this distinction. In 2007 when Taylor was coaching at St. Paul Central, Ebony Black and Angel Robinson each eclipsed 2,000 points in their career.
Stillwater 52 43 — 95
Irondale 14 8 — 22
Stillwater (pts): Alexis Pratt 20, Gionna Carr 6, Amber Scalia 7, Grace Cote 17, Liza Karlen 24, Abby Hansen 4, Lexi Karlen 3, Elayra Dizon 2, Lydia Knutson 2, Lizzie Holder 5 and Mary Fultz 5.
Irondale: Araceli Engel 3, Missy Jarmoluk 2, Liz Hiatt 3, Dora Okpara 7 and Sarah Bickford 7.
3-pointers: St (9-28): Pratt 2, Scalia, Cote, Li. Karlen 2, Le. Karlen, Holder and Fultz; Ir (3-14): Engel, Hiatt and Bickford.
Free throws: St, 6-10; Ir, 3-6.
Eden Prairie 77, Stillwater 74
At Eden Prairie, the 10th-ranked Eagles jumped out to a 17-point halftime lead and held off the hard-charging Ponies in the second half to pull out a 77-74 nonconference victory on Friday, Feb. 14 at Eden Prairie High School.
Liza Karlen led the fifth-ranked Ponies with 24 points and 10 rebounds, but the Ponies could not overcome the halftime deficit against a strong opponent.
It was Stillwater’s first loss in 11 games since losing at highly regarded Wayzata, another Lake Conference team, on Jan. 3.
“I roll this game back to me because we played Mounds View the day before and we did not talk about Eden Prairie at all,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “I really focused on Mounds View because I wanted to make sure we won the conference. I think Mounds View earned that respect to not overlook them so we did not prepare for how we were going to guard people.”
The Eagles (15-10) held up their end with a hot-shooting first half.
Stillwater charged back after halftime and even pulled in front 68-67 on a rebound putback with three minutes remaining.
Nneka Obiazor, who led all scorers with 29 points, scored on a steal and followed with an old-fashioned three-point play on Eden Prairie’s next possession to provide a four-point lead. She scored the last 10 points for the Eagles in the last two minutes, finishing 10 of 12 from the free throw line.
She scored just six points combined in Eden Prairie’s previous three games, but she also had a big game against Stillwater a year ago while finishing with 19 points and 15 rebounds.
“She hurt us last year and I think this was probably the best game she has played,” Taylor said.
Natalie Mazurek, a 6-foot-4 senior, caught fire in the first half and finished with 15 points.
“She hit almost all of her shots,” Taylor said. “Eden Prairie played very well and there’s nothing you can take away from them. They played well and they’re coached well. The won the game and they earned the game. They played great. Sometimes in basketball it’s their night, and that was their night.”
In addition to Karlen, three additional players scored in double figures for the Ponies. Amber Scalia supplied 17 points while Alexis Pratt scored 16 points to go along with five assists and four steals. Grace Cote also chipped in with 10 points.
Gionna Carr scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds while also collecting a team-high five steals.
Stillwater 29 45 — 74
Eden Prairie 46 31 — 77
Stillwater (pts): Alexis Pratt 16, Gionna Carr 7, Amber Scalia 17, Grace Cote 10 and Liza Karlen 24.
Eden Prairie: Nneka Obiazor 29, Destinee Bursch 8, Molly Lenz 8, Natalie Mazurek 15, Nia Holloway 2, Allison Miranda 9 and Myra Moorjani 6.
3-pointers: St (9-18): Pratt 2, Carr 2, Scalia, Cote 2 and Karlen 2; EP (6-18): Obiazor, Lenz 2 and Miranda 3.
Free throws: St, 7-10; EP, 17-21.
Stillwater 75, Mounds View 37
At Oak Park Heights, after struggling to put Mounds View away in their earlier meeting this season, the Ponies did not let up while posting a 75-37 conference victory on Thursday, Feb. 13 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater led by 30 points against the Mustangs (5-12 SEC, 8-17) earlier this season, but that margin was cut to nine points before the Ponies eventually held on for a 70-59 victory on Jan. 10.
“That wasn’t going to happen this time,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said.
Liza Karlen dropped in a game-high 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Stillwater while Amber Scalia and Alexis Pratt added 17 and 16 points. Scalia also dished out six assists.
With a game at Eden Prairie scheduled for the following night, Stillwater’s starters headed to the bench with more than 13 minutes remaining and a 65-22 lead.
“Mounds View was a game we knew we had to focus on,” Taylor said. “Our kids knew after Mounds View made that comeback, and we didn’t do a good job of keeping our players motivated in that game.”
The victory also wrapped up Stillwater’s second consecutive conference championship. The Ponies enter their last regular season game with a three-game lead over second-place Roseville (13-4, 17-8).
Mounds View 18 19 — 37
Stillwater 58 17 — 75
Mounds View (pts): Rachel Kluz 5, Lindsey Becher 15, Julia Peterson 3, Yasmeen Abed 5, Claire Redlinger 3, Jessica Eischens 2 and Willow Hake 4.
Stillwater: Gionna Carr 6, Amber Scalia 17, Mary Fultz 4, Grace Cote 3, Liza Karlen 20, Alexis Pratt 16, Katie Hardtke 2, Lydia Knutson 2, Lizzie Holder 3 and Maya Tompkins 2.
3-pointers: MV (3-14): Kluz, Abed and Redlinger; St (9-25): Scalia 3, Cote, Karlen, Pratt 3 and Holder.
Free throws: MV, 6-9; St, 8-15.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
