Hoping to build on the program’s recent success the past few seasons, Tim Peper will not be starting from scratch after taking over as head coach for the Stillwater girls basketball team.
Peper, who accepted the job on Thursday, May 6, spent last season as the B-squad coach at Stillwater, but his coaching experience extends well beyond that.
“I feel like we’re real fortunate to have him on our staff and to lead our program,” said SAHS Activities Director Ricky Michel.
Peper has previous experience coaching at the youth, high school and college level. Prior to coaching the sophomores this winter, he led the program for Stillwater’s high school players last summer. Peper was an assistant boys basketball coach at St. Croix Lutheran and Simley high schools before taking over as the girls basketball head coach at Simley in 2005. A program that struggled prior to his arrival, Peper’s teams went 67-18 in his last three seasons at the school, which included a state tournament appearance in 2014.
He contributed to a similar resurgence as an assistant coach at St. Catherine University in 2014, where the Wildcats won just seven games combined in the three seasons before he joined the staff. St. Catherine made back-to-back appearances in the MIAC playoffs and enjoyed consecutive winning seasons, which the program had never previously achieved.
After leaving St. Catherine after the 2017-18 season, Peper knew he wanted to get back into high school coaching again but did not anticipate that opportunity would occur in his home school district.
“I came back and was coaching in the traveling program at Stillwater and AAU and summer stuff,” Peper said. “It really gave me the pitch to get back into the high school program and that led to the B program and thankfully led to the varsity program.”
He takes over a Stillwater program that has won three straight Suburban East Conference championships. Stillwater has also advanced to state each of the past three seasons, losing to the eventual state champion in 2019 (Hopkins) and 2021 (Chaska) and the presumptive state champion (Hopkins) in 2020 when the finals were canceled due to COVID-19. The Ponies finished as the state runner-ups in 2019.
“I’m pretty happy,” Michel said. “Obviously he’s been a successful high school coach, he’s coached at the college level and he has experience coaching one of the best, if not the best, AAU programs in the state of Minnesota. He has coached some high performers and has been successful doing it. He spent last summer working with our kids and I liked the work that he did and the way he delivered instructions. He was always professional and I think he’s a person that can continue us on our path.”
Peper’s predecessor Willie Taylor, is a hall-of-fame coach who stepped down after the season to spend more time with family. In seven seasons, Taylor led the Ponies to a 117-75 record, including 73-10 during his last three seasons.
After reaching out to the returning players earlier this week, Peper plans to meet with them next week. His familiarity with the players and the program should help with the transition.
“I’m thrilled,” Peper said. “I do know pretty much every single kid from last summer and this winter. Working with the kids last summer, they’re awesome kids and being around the traveling program I know a lot of the kids and parents. I love everything about Stillwater, so to be able to step in and help run this program, I’m honored and excited to do that.”
Stillwater has featured the athletes and ability to play fast the past few seasons and Peper said he also prefers that approach.
“I do prefer to play an up-tempo, aggressive style of basketball,” Peper said. “I can’t ever see that going away on the offensive end, and on the defensive end well see where we’re at to put themselves in position for us to be successful.”
Stillwater will graduate just three seniors from this year’s squad, but two of those (Alexis Pratt and Gionna Carr) will be playing on college scholarships next season. The Ponies do return several strong contributors, led by Amber Scalia, Lizzie Holder, Alexis Karlen, Lydia Knutson and promising fresman Amy Thompson.
“One thing that I would really like is when people walk away is see how hard our kids compete and play together,” Peper said. “If we can get the kids doing those two things, a lot of the success just kind of takes care of itself. I think the groundwork has been laid and there is talent here. Our plan is to come in and continue the success that they’ve had.”
Looking beyond that, Peper expects to be involved with the youth program as well — and he’d like to incorporate his players as role models for those youngsters as well.
“I’m just really excited, and probably the thing I’m most excited about is getting back and involved in the youth program and being involved in that,” Peper said. “My goal is to know every kid in our youth program and get them interested and excited about playing Stillwater basketball. I want to mesh the varsity and JV players with the youth kids. It’s way cooler when Alexis Pratt and Amber Scalia are around than some old guy.”
