MINNEAPOLIS — It was a daunting task facing the Stillwater girls basketball team even with a sharp performance, but the odds only grew longer following a sluggish start in an eventual 66-40 loss to top-seeded and unranked Hopkins in the semifinals of the Class AAAA state tournament on Thursday, March 12 at Williams Arena.
Hopkins, which extended its winning streak to 62 games, jumped out to a 23-4 lead just nine minutes into the game and the Ponies never fully recovered.
Stillwater struggled against the stifling pressure defense of the Royals (30-0), who also defeated the Ponies by 29 points in last year’s state championship game.
The Ponies (24-6) committed 20 turnovers in the first half and finished with 31 overall. Adding to the team’s woes was shooting less than 30 percent from the field in each half.
“When you’re playing that team, you can’t do that,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “You just cannot come in and miss eight lay-ups in the first half like that. You just can’t do that. We had 21 turnovers in the first half — we’re averaging about 10 or 12 for the year.
“We had 30 turnovers and you don’t win games with 30 turnovers, that’s the No. 1 thing. The No. 2 thing, you can’t miss eight lay-ups in the first half. You have to make those shots, especially when you’re playing one of the best teams in the country.”
Hopkins had plenty to do with Stillwater’s off night. Led by senior guard Paige Bueckers, one of the top players in the country, the Royals are long and athletic and their press was effective knocking the Ponies off stride.
“We started out really strong,” Bueckers said. “They had four points with like eight minutes to go in the first half.”
Stillwater was limited to 15 points under its lowest previous total (55) this season. The 66 points scored by the Royals was also their lowest offensive output of the season.
“I knew we’d have problems with their press because we didn’t practice for their press,” Taylor said. “We haven’t been pressed all year long and we had a game yesterday and had to prepare for yesterday’s team. Not being full-court pressed the whole season, I knew it would be tough.”
In addition to grabbing three steals, Bueckers finished with 15 points, a team-high 10 rebounds, seven assists and two blocked shots. Taylor Woodson led the Royals with 21 points, with many of those coming on open lay-ups after passes from Bueckers.
“They’re a good team,” Royals coach Brian Cosgriff said. “We watched a ton of film on them and we’re just lucky to come out of there. They’re really well coached and they compete. Unfortunately for them, I’ve got Paige Bueckers and she makes everybody else good out there.”
Senior Liza Karlen, a Marquette University recruit playing her final game as a prep, led the Ponies with 17 points and 14 rebounds. She also finished with four steals.
After trailing by as many as 19 points, the Ponies finished the first half on a 7-0 run to climb within 33-23 at the break.
“We need to do a better job of keeping our foot on their necks and not letting up and never taking our foot off the pedal,” Bueckers said.
Stillwater trailed 42-30 after a lay-up by Karlen with 11 minutes remaining, but managed just four points over the next six minutes as the Royals built a 53-34 lead with five minutes remaining.
“I felt we needed to get more aggressive,” Cosgriff said. “I thought we became a bit complacent and we weren’t transitioning the basketball as well as we should have. Some of our players become tentative and we talked about that at halftime. We wanted to keep pushing the ball and attacking the basket.
“Basketball is a game of runs and you have to understand that going into the game. We made a run and they came back and made a run. We just wanted to make sure we limited their runs in the second half and I think we did a good job defensively and I think we rebounded pretty well. All in all, we’re just happy to be moving on.”
Pratt, Stillwater’s primary ball handler, was hounded all night. She finished with 13 points and six steals, but was also limited to just one assist.
“A lot of them are really long and tall and they opened up their arms and it’s difficult to pass through them,” Pratt said. “No matter if you think you can pass it, they’re always there. I’d throw the ball down the floor and I think it will be open but it definitely is not.”
Stillwater finished with just five assists on 14 field goals as a team, compared to 14 assists on 28 field goals for the Royals.
“We had our shooters open and we were pressing to get it done ourselves and I think that hurt us,” Taylor said. “Another part, Paige Bueckers is a really good — really good — player. She’s not only a good basketball player, she is a coach on the floor. When we made our little comeback, she kept her poise and she made passes that were just beautiful.”
It was suggested that Hopkins was effective playing the style that Stillwater used all season to produce lop-sided scores against the vast majority of its opponents.
“Yeah, totally,” Taylor said. “We were able to frustrate teams like that.”
But not the Royals, whose 62-game winning streak is the second longest in state history — trailing only Fosston’s run of 78 consecutive wins from 1999 to 2002.
Stillwater attempted just 12 3-pointers, which is about half the team’s season average. The open looks were few and far between.
Hopkins didn’t fare well from the outside, either, hitting 1 of 8 shots from long range. The Royals made 27 of 48 shots (56.3 percent) from inside the arc, shooting 50 percent (28 of 56) overall.
It was announced even before the semifinals that third-place and fifth-place games would not be played as a result of rapidly escalating concerns over the coronavirus.
“It’s eating me right now,” Taylor said following the game. “I just don’t want to end like that, but things happen in life and in the world and you just have to work and deal with it. I’d love to play a third-place game, but it’s OK, we’ll deal with it.”
The impact carried far greater significant when the Minnesota State High School League announced on Friday morning that the remaining state tournament games would not be played.
Hopkins was scheduled to face No. 2 seed Farmington, a 78-59 semifinal winner over St. Michael-Albertville, in the championship game on Saturday, March 14. This marked the fifth straight trip to the finals for the Royals.
Stillwater’s five-member senior class has contributed to the most successful two-year run in the program’s history, including back-to-back conference and section titles. This also marks the first time Stillwater has qualified for state in consecutive seasons.
“The whole senior group, these guys are great,” Taylor said. “I’ve known Liza for a while and those other seniors came in as eighth-graders my first year running the team camp at Stillwater. I think as eighth-graders in traveling, they didn’t win any games, so for them to make it all the way through and to be in the state semifinals is great.”
The Ponies earned their rematch with Hopkins after a comfortable 82-52 victory over fourth-seeded Park Center in the quarterfinals.
“I’m proud of our team,” Karlen said. “A lot of people thought that we would not even be a top 10 team this year. Some people even thought we wouldn’t go to state again, so to come back to prove people wrong and to beat the four seed, I’m really proud of how far we’ve come.”
Hopkins 33 33 — 66
Stillwater 23 17 — 40
Hopkins (pts): Paige Bueckers 15, Amaya Battle 6, Taylor Woodson 21, KK Adams 4, Maya Nnaji 12 and Sunaja Agara 8.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 13, Amber Scalia 6, Grace Cote 2, Liza Karlen 17 and Mary Fultz 2.
3-pointers: Hop (1-8): Bueckers; St (3-12): Pratt and Karlen 2.
Free throws: Hop, 9-12; St, 9-12.
Fouls: Hop, 12; St, 14.
Fouled out: None.
