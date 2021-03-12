NEW BRIGHTON — After already wrapping up its third straight Suburban East Conference championship, the Stillwater girls basketball team did not rest on its laurels while cruising to a 84-34 victory over the Knightson Wednesday, March 10 at Irondale High School.
It was the third victory in less than a week for the fourth-ranked Ponies (17-0 SEC, 17-0), who stretched their conference winning streak to 30. Stillwater has won 52 of their last 53 league games over the past three seasons.
Senior guard Alexis Pratt, who surpassed 2,500 career points in Stillwater’s recent victory over Roseville, poured in 23 points to lead the Ponies against Irondale.
Amber Scalia tossed in 19 points and Gionna Carr added 10 for Stillwater, which bolted out to a 55-16 halftime lead.
Kimori Morris led the Knights (3-14, 3-14) with 19 points.
Stillwater 55 29 — 84
Irondale 16 18 — 34
Stillwater (pts): Alexis Pratt 23, Grace Mattox 2, Amy Thompson 3, Katie Hardtke 5, Gionna Carr 10, Amber Scalia 19, Lizzie Holder 9, Lydia Knutson 2, Maya Tompkins 2, Eyanna Dizon 2 and Lexi Karlen 7.
Irondale: Kimori Morris 19, Paige Kiani 6, Liz Hiatt 3, Pam Chapman 4 and Saylor Gallagher 2.
3-pointers: St (10): Pratt 2, Thompson, Hardtke, Carr 2, Scalia 3 and Holder; Ir (5): Morris 3, Kiani and Hiatt.
Free throws: St, 14-18; Ir, 3-6.
Fouls: St, 7; Ir, 15.
Stillwater 69, WB Lake 54
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies recovered from a sluggish start to pull away for a 69-54 conference victory over White Bear Lake on Monday, March 8 at Stillwater Area High School.
Alexis Pratt dropped in 24 points to lead the Ponies, who trailed midway through the first half before surging to a 34-23 halftime lead.
Stillwater’s top post player Lizzie Holder did not start and was limited due to an ankle injury suffered in the team’s previous game against Roseville, but she still finished with 12 points.
“I was worried about the game,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “Holder didn’t practice on Saturday and she stayed off the ankle all day on Monday. I thought we would use her in spurts and that’s what we did, but I knew it was going to be a tough game without her.”
White Bear Lake’s Lauren Eckerle hit five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 25 points.
“White Bear Lake always has good shooters,” Taylor said.
Pratt totaled four of Stillwater 11 3-pointers while Amy Thompson, Amber Scalia and Holder each connected twice from long range.
White Bear Lake 23 31 — 54
Stillwater 34 35 — 69
White Bear Lake (pts): Merritt Larsen 3, Blessing Adebisi 4, Navaho Hughes 15, Jordyn Schnittdiel 2, Addie Bachmeier 2, Tristiau Lehner 3 and Lauren Eckerle 25.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 24, Amy Thompson 9, Gionna Carr 4, Amber Scalia 8, Lizzie Holder 12, Lydia Knutson 3 and Lexi Karlen 9.
3-pointers: WBL (7): Larsen, Lehner and Eckerle 5; St (11): Pratt 4, Thompson 2, Scalia 2, Holder 2 and Knutson.
Free throws: WBL, 7-16; St, 4-11.
Fouls: WBL, 12; St, 15.
Stillwater 78, Roseville 62
At Roseville, entering the game as only team that had lost to undefeated Stillwater by fewer than 20 points this season, Roseville hung tough before falling 78-62 in an SEC game on Friday, March 5 at Roseville Area High School.
The Ponies carried a 38-31 lead into halftime and were able to stay in front throughout the second half.
Needing 14 points to reach 2,500 in her prep career, Stillwater’s Alexis Pratt led all scorers with 23 points. She enters the team’s final regular season game with a total of 2,556 career points — 1,903 of which have been scored with the Ponies.
Lizzie Holder contributed 14 points while Amy Thompson and Lexi Karlen added 13 points apiece for the Ponies.
The Ponies finished with 12 3-pointers, including four from Lizzie Holder and three each from Pratt and Thompson.
“With our team it’s tough, because we have so many shooters,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “Amy Thompson hit some big 3-pointers for us and Pratt has been on.”
Stillwater limited Roseville’s Tamia Ugass, a Louisiana State University recruit, to 15 points.
Stillwater 38 40 — 78
Roseville 31 31 — 62
Stillwater (pts): Alexis Pratt 23, Amy Thompson 13, Gionna Carr 4, Lizzie Holder 14, Amber Scalia 9, Lydia Knutson 2 and Lexi Karlen 13.
Roseville: Tamia Ugass 15, Makayla Hilton 4, Gabrielle Kopp 9, Drew Johnston 10, Rai’Janee Meadows 12, Hannah Heffernan 5 and Hattie Mae DeVries 7.
3-pointers: St (12): Pratt 3, Thompson 3, Scalia, Holder 4 and Karlen; Ros (2): Kopp and Johnston.
Free throws: St, 12-17; Ros, 18-27.
Fouls: St, 21; Ros, 19.
Fouled out: St, Carr; Ros, Johnston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.