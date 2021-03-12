BIWABIK — After making a big climb to finish second a year ago, the Stillwater girls alpine ski team narrowly missed a spot on the mystical podium while placing fourth in this year’s state meet on Wednesday, March 10 at Giants Ridge.
Edina held off Orono 159-157 to capture the state title while Hill-Murray scored 140 points to slip past the Ponies (133.5) and into third place in the team standings.
It was a gutsy effort for the Ponies, according to head coach Kevin Neubauer.
“Taking fourth place does not give them true justice on what they really accomplished today,” the coach said. “It was a really, really good day. They were a little disappointed, but when you put it in perspective with the conference and section titles four years in a row I’m really proud of these kids, especially in a COVID environment.”
CJ Fredkove set the pace for the Ponies while placing eighth for the purposes of team scoring and 18th overall in a time of 1:23.90. Lauren Riniker was next in 16th (31st overall) with a time of 1:27.74.
Maycie Neubauer was just two-one-hundredths of a second behind Riniker in 18th (33rd) with a time of 1:27.76 and Brenna Kahn completed the scoring in 20th (41st) with a time of 1:28.80.
Fredkove and Kahn are the only remaining members who contributed to Stillwater’s state championship in 2018. The Ponies placed seventh in 2019 before surging up to second a year ago.
“These girls are scrappers, they just don’t go away,” Neubauer said. “We thought we could get them back on the podium.”
Bella Helke finished 24th on the team card and 52nd overall for the Ponies in a time of 1:32.37.
Ava Pihlstrom of Blake captured the individual state championship in a time of 1:15.54, less than a second ahead of Lakeville North’s Peyton Servais (1:16.36).
Stillwater was in a good position after the first run on the Helsinki course.
“The girls attacked pretty good,” Neubauer said. “We knew Innsbruk would be softer than Helsinki. I think it gave them a false sense of security, but the last comment I made at the top of the hill was that we’re going to go for it.”
The course conditions tend to worsen for skiers in the back half of the field, but Maycie Neubauer and Kahn made a big push despite starting farther back based on their finishes in the Section 7 Meet.
“They were in the last two seeds after both had problems at sections,” Neubauer said. “Both girls climbed 46 positions from where they started to where they finished. They were the highest climbers and when you make that jump, it’s impressive, but when you do it in these conditions it’s incomprehensible. They just kept fighting.”
The soft conditions due to warm temperatures were the same for everyone, but Neubauer lamented its impact on the Ponies.
“Our whole program is based on steep pitches and hard-packed ice and they will go against any team in the state,” Neubauer said. “I’m super proud of them. I would have loved to see last week’s weather this week, but the girls did a fantastic job.”
Knowing what to expect from the rest of the field was even more difficult than usual because the four sections were divided into eight sub-sections to determine this year’s field of state qualifiers.
“It really threw us off a little bit,” Neubauer said. “We had no clue on half of the field.”
That change, along with the elimination of the awards ceremonies, were among the many changes put in place this year in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Stillwater graduated three seniors from last year’s state runner-up team and the coach will also miss this year’s seniors Riniker, Kahn and Johanna Teegarden.
“We have seven seniors (including the boys team) between the 12 kids who skied today,” Neubauer said. “It’s a big graduation class and they’re all the best of friends. It wasn’t what they wanted, but they accepted it.”
• Zora Hynnek of St. Croix Preparatory Academy finished 28th in the individual standings with a time of 1:27.16 (44.82-42.34). Her teammate Sophia Muttonen finished 62nd in a time of 1:34.34 (51.49-42.85).
Team standings
1. Edina 159; 2. Orono 157; 3. Hill-Murray 140.5; 4. Stillwater 133.5; 5. Lakeville North 126; 6. Brainerd 122; 7. Duluth East 93; 8. East Ridge 51.
Top 5
1. Ava Pihlstrom (Blake) 39.50-36.04—1:15.54; 2. Peyton Servais (Lakeville North) 40.00-36.36—1:16.36; 3. Maggie Blanding (White Bear Lake) 40.20-36.20—1:16.40; 4. Kyler Burrows (Orono) 40.77-37.44—1:18.21; 5. Grace Torgeson (Minnetonka) 41.08-37.16—1:18.24.
Stillwater results (team scoring)
18. (8) CJ Fredkove 44.06-39.84—1:23.90; 31. (T16) Lauren Riniker 45.89-41.85—1:27.74; 33. (18) Maycie Neubauer 45.99-41.77—1:27.76; 41. (20) Brenna Kahn 46.30-42.50—1:28.80; 52. (24) Bella Helke 48.32-44.05—1:32.37; Johanna Teegarden, DQ.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.