BIWABIK — After placing seventh at state a year ago, the Stillwater girls alpine ski team climbed all the way up to second place on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Giants Ridge.
The Ponies placed four skiers among the top 17 for team scoring, but could not match the performance by Lakeville North. The Panthers outscored Stillwater 165-151 for the title while Orono followed in third with 146 points.
Stillwater was in second place after the first run and not far back, but the Panthers did not provide an opening for the Ponies.
“We decided to attack in the morning and let everybody respond,” Stillwater coach Kevin Neubauer said. “After that first run, we knew it was going to be close. The goal was there if we could make a move in the morning and we did get some help, but the girls skied fantastic. We were focused on Orono and kept an eye on them. The Lakeville North girls, I kept my eye on them but they did kind of sneak up on us but we knew they were going to be good. Lakeville really took it to us on the second run.”
“We didn’t know what to make the girls. It comforted us to realize that this thing is open and there’s a lot of opportunity here. We had some athletes make a strong move at sections and I think the girls, with their confidence, felt they can definitely get on that podium.”
Unlike the boys competition where many of the top individual finishers were also skiing with the team in mind, the scoring for the girls was more spread out. Kirsten Anderson, the individual Section 7 champion, placed third for team scoring and seventh overall with a time of 1:16.00.
Sophia Palmquist of Eagan claimed the individual state title in 1:14.25.
CJ Fredkove was next for the Ponies in 11th place on the team card and 28th overall with a time of 1:22.78 and Lainey Charlsen was next in 14th place (33rd) with a time of 1:23.58. Rachel Allan, one of three seniors among Stillwater’s top four finishers, placed 17th (39th) in a time of 1:24.37.
“With Rachel having a slight bobble at sections — we felt she would have a starting position between Kirsten and CJ — that would have given her some cleaner snow but it didn’t bother us. We talked about her kind of being our secret weapon being towards the back and after the first run a lot of teams took notice.”
Stillwater returned its entire lineup from last year’s state meet, though Johanna Teegarden missed the season because of injury. That won’t be the case next year, which is not lost to the coach.
Anderson contributed to Stillwater’s state championship in 2018 and Allan was an alternate on that team.
“It’s a huge hit,” Neubauer said. “Someone like Kirsten who has been a top-10 skier and all-state for the last three years. She’s been part of a runner-up team and a state championship team. Then you have Rachel and Lainey, they’re all three incredible girls and great role models. They did a great job as captains this year and it’s hard to imagine a team without them. It’s kind of weird when you spend five or six years with these guys and they’re gone.”
Brenna Kahn (1:25.70) also delivered a solid showing for the Ponies while placing 20th on the team card and 54th overall.
The only hiccup for the Ponies was Lauren Riniker, who had a strong run going until straddling the second gate at the bottom. She entered the state meet after a strong 12th-place showing at the section meet.
“It was the smallest fractional error, and it was a great run,” Neubauer said.
The coach is pleased not only with this season, but the adding of another chapter to a program that is always among the strongest in the state.
“We saw this whole season, kids excelling faster than we anticipated and younger kids challenging some of the upperclassmen,” Neubauer said. “Our middle schoolers and some of the others bring out the best in them as well with the internal competition. Even the kids at the top always feel like somebody is ready to take their spot.
“The program is the one that benefits the most with this kind of program. The benefit from this was when the girls team won two years ago and to come back with a runner-up this year, is the younger girls see that it can be done and that means a lot. It drives them and motivates them to be a part of that. We had younger kids up there, alternates and others watching their teammates and it’s inspiring for those who are on the team but not on the section or state team.”
But every team is different, and Neubauer said it was enjoyable to see this team take shape.
“They became one team and there was a lot of support and camaraderie between them,” the coach said. “Its’ a close group, which is nice to see.”
Neubauer also reserved some credit for his large staff of assistant coaches and dedicated network of program boosters.
“The booster program helps immensely with the support that we need,” Neubauer said. “To have that support is awesome and we have staff of 11 coaches. They are tirelessly working with these kids in dry-land training and they are there when it’s 20-below or 40-above. They’re at races and anything these kids need, they’re really the glue that keeps this whole program together.”
Team standings
1. Lakeville North 165; 2. Stillwater 151; 3. Orono 146; 4. Minnetonka 133; 5. Edina 119; 6. Hill-Murray 105; 7. Duluth East 102; 8. Minneapolis Southwest 78.
Top 5
1. Sophia Palmquist (Eagan) 39.52-34.73—1:14.25; 2. Peyton Servais (Lakeville North) 39.34-35.18—1:14.52; 3. Elsa Peterson (Minneapolis) 39.65-34.95—1:14.60; 4. Cordelia Sherwood (Orono) 39.73-35.16—1:14.89; 5. Ashley George (Prior Lake) 39.96-35.85—1:15.81.
Stillwater results
Team scoring (overall)
3. (7) Kirsten Anderson 40.51-35.49—1:16.00; 11. (28) CJ Fredkove 43.96-38.82—1:22.78; 14. (33) Lainey Charlsen 44.49-39.09—1:23.58; 17. (39) Rachal Allan 44.52-39.85—1:24.37; 20. (54) Brenna Kahn 46.29-39.41—1:25.70; Lauren Riniker, DQ.
