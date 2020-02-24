Recommending bodies
To the editor:
When a person is chosen to be part of a recommending committee it is a badge of honor. It is a chance for a volunteer to help shape the future. As a volunteer one has no voting power, thus it being considered a recommending body. We recently saw this play out in Lake Elmo between the Planning Commission (a recommending body) and the City Council (a decision-making body). The two groups had differing opinions about Stillwater Area School District’s bus garage property.
The example above directly relates to district’s Community Design Team (CDT), which was formed to make recommendations to the school board regarding future facility needs. The final decisions and outcomes regarding the district’s facilities will not be the CDT’s responsibility. The school board is who will ultimately take responsibility for those decisions and outcomes.
I have listened to open forum speakers over the past few months in their addresses to the school board. Some of these speakers have stated that if the school board doesn’t listen and approve of all the recommendations of the CDT, that the school board has wasted the time of all CDT members. I strongly disagree.
Between 2013 and 2019, I spent hundreds of hours on the Oak Park Heights Parks Commission. Most ideas we spent time on never came to fruition. Some were voted down by the City Council, some were voted down by my fellow members on the Parks Commission (a recommending body), others I voted against. The largest and most time-consuming project was a large park at Oak Park Crossings. The project included ball fields, shiny new buildings and a splash pad. As of today it is a large field that has much wildlife and enjoyed by everyone. The citizens got what they really wanted.
Recommending committees use a variety of ways to narrow down brain-storming hopes and dreams to a concrete proposal. Ultimately, it is the responsibility of the voting body, to weigh the risk and benefits, the practicality and electability of the recommendation.
Aaron Bye
Baytown
Stillwater school closings joined by others
To the editor:
In 2016, budget shortfalls and declining enrollment forced Stillwater to take bold action and close three schools. Superintendent Denise Pontrelli did exactly what any good CEO in the private sector would have done under the same circumstances – consolidate. Jeopardizing the financial health of the school district would possibly have subjected the district into becoming state managed, which would have had far ranging consequences.
While many think schools should be immune to closings, Stillwater isn’t alone in this arena. In 2018, Forest Lake closed an elementary school because of budget shortfalls. Last December, the Burnsville school district, in a unanimous school board decision, announced they will close three of their schools for the same reason Stillwater did, budget shortfalls and declining enrollment. Minneapolis is now talking about closing schools because of budget issues. School districts are realizing they have to change with the times, or fall behind and suffer the financial ramifications, and school closings are becoming a part of that equation.
Those opposed to the closings have continually pointed to the hardship it has on the students. Quite the contrary, Stillwater’s students affected by those closings have shown resiliency, adapted extremely well to their new environment, and have reaped the benefits of having added resources they didn’t have before. Our school board majority (Mike Ptacek, Sarah Stivland, Liz Weisberg, Tina Riehle and Shelley Pearson) however, refuse to accept change, refuse to understand the financial and academic benefits, and refuse to move forward. Their obsession over those closings, their bitterness, utter contempt and hatred toward the superintendent and staff, and their incompetent decision making, are all a result of the closings. Their no vote on the Brookview expansion is a prime example of their vindictive ways, and one that will cost the taxpayers dearly.
Good decision making, however, on the part of our superintendent and staff, despite this board majority, has kept Stillwater financially stable, and from becoming another St. Paul or Minneapolis school district. For that we should all be grateful. Burnsville will soon understand that as well. This school board majority never will.
Gary Horning
West Lakeland
