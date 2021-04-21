The North Hill Community Garden is accepting applications for Stillwater residents interested in renting a plot this season, starting April 6. The garden is located on the corner of Aspen St. W. and N. Martha across from Staples Field.
Signup will not be in person this year. Anyone interested should email info@northhillcommunitygarden.org. Include name, a phone number, and what type of plot you would like: 9’ x 9’ ($30), 4’ x 9’ ($20), or elevated, handicap-accessible 3’ x 9’ ($15). Scholarships are available.
Everyone also needs to download and read the gardening agreement available at northhillcommunitygarden.org.
Organizers will follow up with everyone to help them select a plot and to arrange payment. Applications will be processed until all plots are rented.
For more information, email: info@northhillcommunitygarden.org; or text (preferred) or call Sirid at: 650-996-9927.
