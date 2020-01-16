Curling enthusiasts, aspiring curlers and those who love Minnesota winters are encouraged to come to Lily Lake this Saturday, Jan. 18 for the second annual Frozen Flannel Outdoor Curling & Bonspiel.
Organized by owner of Event Potential Michelle Margo, Stillwater City Council members and the St. Croix Curling Club, the second annual bonspiel promises to bring a variety of activities for the community to enjoy, with the overall goal of raising awareness to Lily Lake and the sport of curling.
“We really want to raise awareness and let the city of Stillwater have an event that they can feel proud of,” Margo said.
The bonspiel, a technical term for a curling tournament, has a full roster of teams with games starting at 9 a.m. Teams will be competing for the coveted “Golden Broom” trophy, as well as the “Best Team Uniform” award, which is given by vote that is determined by event sponsors and volunteers. Attendees are encouraged to watch teams compete as well as participate in other activities on the frozen lake, such as bag toss on ice, a running loop and Learn to Curl Session starting at 10 a.m.
The Learn to Curl Session will educate aspiring curlers on brooms, stones and the process behind creating a proper curling ice sheet. Those who want to take it a step further can also get connected with area indoor curling clubs.
“We really want to show participants that anyone can learn to curl,” Margo said. “It’s a lifelong sport and great social activity that requires a lot of finesse.”
This year, the bonspiel is the kickoff event for the community-wide celebration of Winterfest from Jan. 18 to 26. Margo said that those who want their Winterfest university pass punched can participate in any of the activities at Lily Lake on Saturday.
“We’ve had a lot of fun developing all of the opportunities with Winterfest this year, and hope that the community will enjoy it,” Margo said.
A Fire and Ice Bar and food trucks will also be at the event starting at 10 a.m. with alcohol sales beginning at noon.
A portion of proceeds from the event, as well as sponsor contributions, will support Community Thread, an organization that is dedicated to leveraging resources and volunteers to improve the quality of life for adults and their families in the Stillwater community. Members of the Lily Lake Association, one of the event partners, will also be there to share recent efforts to help make the lake a recreational amenity for the Stillwater community to enjoy.
