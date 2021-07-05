Free Warrior Training sessions that began last month will continue through the end of July at Tablyn Park in Lake Elmo. The sessions are held each Friday from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
The sessions are conducted by Stillwater wrestling head coach and football assistant coach Tim Hartung and is open to athletes looking for an edge in wrestling, football, baseball, track and even basketball, among others.
Parents are welcome to attend the workouts — and even participate, if desired.
“We hope to see everyone there getting better and work toward becoming their best,” Hartung said.
There is no session scheduled for July 2 due to the holiday weekend, but they will continue on July 9 and continue on July 16, July 23 and July 30. Tablyn Park is located at 8735 Stillwater Blvd., in Lake Elmo.
Participants should bring running shoes, a water bottle and a friend or teammate willing to work hard. In the case of inclement weather, cancellation information will be posted on www.StillwaterWrestling.org by 7 a.m.
