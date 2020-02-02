CJ Fredkove
Girls alpine skiing
The Stillwater girls alpine ski team wrapped up its eighth consecutive Suburban East Conference championship and CJ Fredkove was among the key contributors for a deep and balanced squad.
The sophomore was the team’s second finisher, placing fifth overall, in the team’s final conference meet on Jan. 28 at Afton Alps. Fredkove was also Stillwater’s top finisher in 10th place as the Ponies placed second in the Afton Invitational on Jan. 24.
The Ponies are slated to compete in the Section 7 Meet at Giants Ridge on Feb. 4.
Noah Tussey
Boys hockey
The Stillwater boys hockey team has reeled off three straight victories and Noah Tussey has contributed offensively and with increased efforts in the defensive zone.
The junior supplied a goal and two assists in Stillwater’s 4-2 victory over Mahtomedi, which is ranked sixth in Class A, on Jan. 28. Tussey also provided a goal and four assists in a 9-0 Suburban East Conference win over Irondale on Jan. 25 and two goals and two assists in a 4-1 win over Woodbury on Jan. 23.
The Ponies (10-2-1 SEC, 13-4-1) were scheduled to face Park on Jan. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.