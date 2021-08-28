After a delay of more than a year due to COVID-19, two black belts from Stillwater earned long-awaited promotions at The Edge Martial Arts.
These exams for Greta Selbitschka and Tom Forster were originally scheduled for early April of 2020, about two weeks after the pandemic shut things down and derailed the opportunity for testing.
“These candidates have had to put these well deserved promotions on hold for over a year and show true black belt spirit persevering through this time, staying at peak shape, and staying ready for when the exam could finally be performed,” said owner and Edge Master Instructor Nathan Thorn.
The exams eventually took place on June 12 and they passed with flying colors.
Selbitschka earned the rank of 2nd degree black belt. The 14-year-old is an assistant instructor at The Edge and training to become an instructor, where she will be able to help guide the youth of the area.
Selbitschka earned the rank of 1st degree black belt in 2016 at 9 years old. She started helping in the classroom immediately. She has also seen success on the regional competition circuit.
Forster, 28, earned the rank of 5th degree black belt and the official title of “Master”.
He started training in 1999 at the age of 6, and earned his black belt in 2003 at 10-years old. He was also helping in the classroom that same year.
Forster has gone on to win multiple Grand Championships in sparring on the Regional North Central Karate Association Circuit and is now one of the coaches of the Edge Competition Team.
The Edge Martial Arts is located at 1654 Market Drive in Stillwater. Grand Master Nathan Thorn was promoted to 8th degree black belt and received the title of Grand Master in October of 2019.
