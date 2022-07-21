Stillwater Area High School graduate and University of Tennessee center fielder Drew Gilbert, shown celebrating with teammates during an NCAA baseball game against Alabama State in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, June 3, was drafted by the Houston Astros with the 28th overall pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday, July 17. (AP Photo by John Amis)
Fresh out of Stillwater Area High School three years ago when they were late-round draft picks, Drew Gilbert and Will Frisch were targeted much earlier while getting selected in this year’s Major League Baseball Draft.
Gilbert, a First Team All-American for the powerhouse University of Tennessee baseball team, landed with the Houston Astros in the first round — the No. 28 pick overall. Frisch, an Oregon State University sophomore who had season-ending elbow surgery in March, was selected in the sixth round (No. 173 overall) by the Chicago Cubs.
Gilbert and Frisch were picked in the 35th and 36th rounds by the Minnesota Twins in 2019, but there was no serious attempt by the team to sign either player at that point.
After leading Stillwater to a state championship in 2018 and another state tourney appearance as seniors in 2019, both players continued to develop in college while playing for two of the top programs in the country.
Gilbert helped Tennessee advance to the College World Series in 2021 and the Volunteers (56-7) were ranked No. 1 throughout much of this past season before getting stopped by Notre Dame in the Super Regionals.
A five-tool player, Gilbert batted .314 with 22 home runs, 140 RBIs and 116 runs scored while starting 134 of the 141 career games played for the Volunteers. He hit .362 with 21 doubles and 11 home runs and 70 RBIs this past season while finishing with more walks (33) than strikeouts (32). It was a marked improvement in that area after taking just 15 walks and striking out 40 times a year earlier.
He was a consensus All-American while helping Tennessee become the first NCAA Division I team in at least 50 years to lead the country in both home runs (158) and ERA (2.51). Gilbert was an First Team All-SEC selection and the center-fielder was also selected to the SEC All-Defensive Team. After leading the Volunteers to their first conference championship since 1995, Gilbert was also honored as the Most Valuable Player in the SEC Tournament.
Tennessee coach Tony Vitello, who was an analyst for MLB Network’s live coverage of this year’s draft, raved about Gilbert and his contributions to the program following his selection.
“Phenomenal kid, I’m so happy for him,” Vitello said. “It’s hard to put into words and not get emotional, but this is a phenomenal kid. Usually when you have a guy that plays like Ty Cobb on the field he acts like a maniac off the field. He could not be a better, nicer kid.”
Houston’s selection of Gilbert during the broadcast — which included a live look at Gilbert surounded by family, friends and teammates — was made even more emotional because the choice was announced by Ryan Zamora and Willa Suarez, Little League players from Uvalde who received a standing ovation.
Frisch did not throw a pitch for the Beavers in 2022, but the hard-throwing right-hander made his mark during an impressive 2021 campaign.
He was named a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American and was also selected to the All-Pac-12 First Team. Frisch made six starts and appeared in 20 games while posting a 3-0 record with a 2.38 ERA for a squad that finished 37-24. He struck out 54 batters and allowed 24 walks in 56.2 innings while opponents batted just .222 against him.
He made seven appearances for Oregon State during a freshman season that was cut short due to COVID-19.
At Stillwater, Gilbert and Frisch contributed to teams that combined for a 67-12 record in three seasons, including 42-6 in the Suburban East Conference.
Gilbert finished his prep career with a 17-2 record on the mound with 188 strikeouts and an ERA of 0.46. As a senior, Gilbert’s ERA was a miniscule 0.14 and he threw 13 consecutive innings without allowing a hit during one particularly dominating stretch. He also delivered in the clutch with a complete-game shutout that included 15 strikeouts as Stillwater defeated a highly regarded Minnetonka team 4-0 in the state championship game.
Frisch, meanwhile, compiled a 17-1 career record in three seasons for the Ponies with a 0.74 ERA and 186 strikeouts.
This is the second year in a row one or more former Stillwater players have been selected in the MLB Draft.
Since 2001 SAHS graduate Glen Perkins was taken by the Twins with the 22nd overall pick out of the University of Minnesota in 2004, four other former Ponies have been drafted by MLB teams. That list also includes 2004 graduate Andrew Schmiesing, Ryan Lindgren (Class of 2005), Mike Strong (2007) and Austin Murr (2017).
Perkins remains the only player on that list to eventually earn a promotion to the big leagues.
Stillwater graduates and the MLB Draft since 2004
Player (SAHS Class) Draft year Round Organization
Glen Perkins (2001) 2004 1st *Minnesota Twins
Ryan Lindgren (2005) 2005 23rd Seattle Mariners
2006 27th Detroit Tigers
Andrew Schmiesing (2004) 2007 11th *Minnesota Twins
