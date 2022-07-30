10-15 spo-fb Wilson col.jpg

Stillwater football player Mason Wilson (42) is being honored with the Stacy Robinson Award from the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation. (Gazette file photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

Recent Stillwater graduate Mason Wilson is being honored with the Stacy Robinson Leadership Award by the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Wilson is one of two student-athletes scheduled to receive this award during the Minnesota Football Honors Show, which will be broadcast later this summer.

