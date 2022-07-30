Recent Stillwater graduate Mason Wilson is being honored with the Stacy Robinson Leadership Award by the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
Wilson is one of two student-athletes scheduled to receive this award during the Minnesota Football Honors Show, which will be broadcast later this summer.
Wilson, who was also a member of Stillwater’s state championship baseball team this spring, was a versatile performer for the Ponies on the gridiron. The University of Minnesota-Duluth football recruit started at defensive end and tight end for a team that captured the Maroon North Sub-District championship and finished with an 8-2 record.
Wilson served as a team captain and earned All-District honors and was chosen the Maroon North Defensive Player of the Year. He finished with 44 total tackles — including six for a loss — and was selected to the KARE-11 All-Metro Team, the Star Tribune All-Metro First Team and was a finalist for the Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year Award.
Wilson also received Academic All-State honors and received several team awards for the Ponies, including Mr. Weight Room Award, the Mr. Football Award and the Kearney Memorial Award.
“Mason’s critical thinking skills, thoughtful questions, ability to discuss with classmates and the teacher, and communication of reflective ideas are excellent,” Ponies football coach Beau LaBore said. “His demeanor and maturity have had a positive impact on our class, particularly during political discourse conversations. Mason makes classrooms and classmates better.”
Wilson also contributed in other ways, including volunteering at youth sporting events, Tackle Cancer fundraisers and at a local nursing home.
The Stacy Robinson Leadership Award recognizes many of those contributions. The award honors the late Stacy Robinson, a St. Paul Central graduate whose legacy of community leadership extended well beyond an NFL career that included two Super Bowl seasons with the New York Giants.
“We look forward to honoring all of Mason’s outstanding achievements in every area of his life,” said Todd Fultz, President of the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation. “His leadership on the field, in the classroom and in the community embodies everything that this award is all about.”
The Minnesota Chapter of The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame is a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote amateur football’s ability to develop leadership, sportsmanship, competitive spirit and academic excellence in Minnesota’s young people.
The Minnesota Chapter recognizes legendary football icons, college football Hall of Famers and Minnesota’s top high school and college football scholar athletes.
