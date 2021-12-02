The Stillwater football team celebrated a successful season with a festive postseason awards banquet on Monday, Nov. 29 at the JX Event Venue in downtown Stillwater.
Senior defensive lineman Mason Wilson took home a large share of the hardware, including the team’s Most Valuable Athlete award.
Senior running back Eddie O’Keefe was named the MVP Offense while senior Chance Swenson took home the MVP Defense award.
There was renewed excitement surrounding the team all season after limited crowds and fewer games due to COVID-19 in 2020. The Ponies finished with an 8-2 record, including 5-0 in the Maroon North to win their second straight sub-district championship. After having their seven-game winning streak snapped in a narrow loss at Eden Prairie, the Ponies received the top seed in Section 4AAAAAA and cruised past Eagan 56-14 for the program’s first postseason victory since 2015. Stillwater was then stopped by Wayzata 28-7 in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Nine Ponies received Maroon North All-District honors, including Wilson, O’Keefe, Swenson, offensive lineman Justin Fretag, defensive lineman Charlie Gleason, wide receiver Thomas Jacobs, linebacker Jayden Leach, linebacker Grant Miller and quarterback Max Shikenjanski.
Linebacker Zachariah Hunter, offensive lineman Cade Koenig, wide receiver Connor McCormick, kicker Connor Parker and linebacker Ryder Rogotzke received honorable mention all-district recognition.
Wilson, who finished with 44 total tackles — including six for a loss — was named the Maroon North Defensive Player of the Year. He was selected to the KARE-11 All-Metro Team, the Star Tribune All-Metro First Team and was a finalist for the Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year Award.
In addition to earning Academic All-State honors, Wilson has also been selected to play for the North Team in the 49th Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game on Saturday, Dec. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Game time is noon.
Wilson also took home several team awards, including the Mr. Weight Room Award, the Mr. Football Award and the Kearney Memorial Award.
O’Keefe, who led the sub-district in rushing and totaled 1,092 yards on 182 attempts (6.0 avg.) overall, was named the Maroon North Offensive Player of the Year. He also finished with 18 touchdowns.
Helping pave the way for O’Keefe was Fretag, a senior who was named the team’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman.
Jax McGlynn was named the team’s Scout Defense Player of the Year and Cooper Keykal was honored as the Scout Offense Player of the Year. Hunter and Sam Ness were co-recipients of the Most Improved Player Defense award while Koenig was chosen the Most Improved Player Offense. Sophomore Bryce Rosewicz received the Coaches Award.
Gleason, Rogotzke and Wilson each received a Big Red Hitter Award, which requires a vote on 70 percent of the ballots to garner this recognition. This marks only the second time since 2008 that more than one player has received the award — and 2002 was the last time three players earned it in the same season.
Stillwater’s defense led the Maroon North while allowing just 226 yards and 14.5 points per game. The 15.8 points per game allowed overall was the lowest average in a season for the Ponies since 2012.
Six Ponies finished with 100 or more defensive points, including Miller (129), Swenson (124), Leach (109), Hunter (107), Gleason (105) and Wilson (100). Brothers Austin and Mason Buck each finished with a team-high six interceptions.
Shikenjanski, a junior, set several school passing records this season. He set a school record with 41 pass attempts against Eden Prairie and also matched the school record held by seven players with four passing touchdowns in a game. Shikenjanski also set season passing records for attempts (226), completions (122) and yards (1,766).
Parker, who contributed to a Stillwater boys soccer team that won conference and section titles this fall, also enjoyed a productive season on the gridiron. The senior is tied for third on the program’s all-time list with seven extra-point kicks in a single game, which he achieved in victories over Mounds View and Eagan. He did not miss a single kick this season, converting 41 of 41 PATs and all three field goals he attempted.
Parker extended an impressive streak for the Ponies that dates back to Sept. 6, 2019. Stillwater kickers — starting with Luke Cullen and continuing with Jacob Huenink, Joseph Hoheisel, Parker and Shawn Stephens — have made 80 consecutive extra-point kicks.
Stillwater also set team records for most passing yards per game (176.6 avg.) and fewest turnovers (six) in a season.
The team’s production wasn’t limited to the field. In addition to its annual food drive for Valley Outreach, the Ponies raised $21,834 for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund through the Minnesota Football Coaches Association Tackle Cancer campaign.
Since 2012, Stillwater has raised $109,151.99 for Tackle Cancer.
Stillwater also received a Silver Academic Award from the MFCA, marking the 9th time in 10 seasons the Ponies have received a Silver or Gold Academic Award.
Ponies coach Beau LaBore was also voted the Maroon North District Coach of the Year.
Also announced at the banquet is that Thomas Blair, Gleason, Shikenjanski and Tim Weber will serve as captains for next year’s team.
Football
