Following a record-setting season and career, Max Shikenjanski was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater football team during its postseason awards banquet on Monday, Nov. 28 at the JX Event Center in downtown Stillwater.

The senior quarterback took home numerous awards during the evening, with versatile senior defensive lineman Charlie Gleason also collecting a large share. Shikenjanski was named the team’s MVP on offense and Gleason was honored as the MVP on defense.

Tags

Load comments