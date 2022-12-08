Following a record-setting season and career, Max Shikenjanski was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater football team during its postseason awards banquet on Monday, Nov. 28 at the JX Event Center in downtown Stillwater.
The senior quarterback took home numerous awards during the evening, with versatile senior defensive lineman Charlie Gleason also collecting a large share. Shikenjanski was named the team’s MVP on offense and Gleason was honored as the MVP on defense.
They were two of the most decorated players on a team that had much to celebrate, including the program’s first trip to the state tournament since 2006. Stillwater finished with a 9-2 record, including 5-0 to win its third straight sub-district championship. The Ponies received the No. 1 seed in Section 4AAAAAA and cruised past Brainerd 38-21 and Lakeville North 42-7 to win the section title before getting stopped by Lakeville South 37-14 in the state quarterfinals.
Shikenjanski and Gleason were joined by teammates Thomas Blair, Thomas Jacobs, Joe Hoheisel, Bryce Rosewicz, Tanner Schmidt, Tim Weber and Tyler Wiese in earning Maroon North All-District honors. Chris Fretag, Eric Jurek, Jax McGlynn, Braden Wenner and Sam Young received honorable mention all-district recognition.
Led by Shikenjanski, it was a record-setting season in many categories on offense for the Ponies. The University of Minnesota recruit was named the Maroon North Offensive Player of the Year and the Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year. He is one of 10 finalists for the Minnesota Mr. Football Award and was also chosen to the KARE-11 All-Metro Team and the Minnesota Vikings All-State Team.
Gleason, who was honored as the Maroon North Defensive Lineman of the Year, joined Shikenjanski on the Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team and both will represent the Ponies on the North Team in the Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game on Saturday, Dec. 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Shikenjanski ended his remarkable career with more than 20 Stillwater single game, season and career records. He was this year’s recipient of the Kearney Memorial Award, an honor that recognizes career achievements on and off the field.
Shikenjanski completed 182 of 274 passes for 2,296 yards and 26 touchdowns, which are each school records, while throwing just six interceptions. He also owns school records for career completions (307), attempts (505), yards (4,157) and TDs (39).
He benefited from a strong cast of receivers who put up numbers that rank among the best in program history.
Thomas Jacobs became just the third Ponies receiver to eclipse more than 1,000 yards in his career, finishing with a school record 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and 10 TDs. Only Adam Runk (1,520) and Brad Putnam (1,055) have more career receiving yards for the Ponies.
Joe Hoheisel moved into second place on the program’s all-time list with 11 career touchdown receptions after recording 44 catches for 612 yards and nine scores. Tanner Schmidt caught 39 passes for 779 yards — ranking No. 2 all-time in a single season — with nine TDs.
Schmidt was presented the team’s Coaches Award.
Gleason, who made a school record 26 starts at defensive end over three years, led the Ponies with 143 defensive points this season. The Air Force recruit finished with 35 solo tackles, including 12 for a loss, 35 assisted tackles and two sacks.
Gleason, Bryce Rosewicz and Bennett Peterson were also recipients of the Big Red Hitter Award.
Thomas Blair, who ranked second for the Ponies with 141 defensive points and also had a 116-yard rushing game against Lakeville North in the playoffs, received Academic All-State honors from the MFCA. He also received the team’s Mr. Football Award for contributing in so many different areas.
Ponies coach Beau LaBore, who ranks No. 2 on the program’s all-time victories list with a 65-48 record in 12 seasons, was named the Maroon North Coach of the Year for the third year in a row.
Senior Eric Jurek, who led the Ponies with five sacks, was named the team’s Most Improved Player on defense while senior lineman Tare Porbeni was chosen the Most Improved Player on offense. Sophomore Riley Runk (defense) and senior Sam Olson (offense) were named the team’s Scout Player(s) of the Year.
Tim Weber received the Mr. Weight Room Award and was also selected the Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman.
Also announced at the banquet is that Rosewicz, Schmidt, Sam Young and Grayson Zurn will serve as captains for next year’s team.
Stillwater also received a Gold Academic Award from the MFCA, the 10th time in 11 years the Ponies have received either a Silver or Gold Academic Award.
Football
Maroon North All-District: Thomas Blair, Charlie Gleason, Thomas Jacobs, Joe Hoheisel, Bryce Rosewicz, Tanner Schmidt, Max Shikenjanski, Tim Weber and Tyler Wiese; Maroon North All-District Honorable Mention: Chris Fretag, Eric Jurek, Jax McGlynn, Braden Wenner and Sam Young; Maroon North Offensive Player of the Year: Max Shikenjanski; Maroon North Defensive Lineman of the Year: Charlie Gleason; Academic All-State: Thomas Blair; KARE-11 All-Metro Team: Max Shikenjanski; Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team: Charlie Gleason and Max Shikenjanski; Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year: Max Shikenjanski; Minnesota Vikings All-State Team: Max Shikenjanski; Minnesota All-Star Football Game: Charlie Gleason and Max Shikenjanski; Mr. Football Finalist: Max Shikenjanski; Maroon North District Coach of the Year: Beau LaBore; Scout Defense Player of the Year: Riley Runk; Scout Offense Player of the Year: Sam Olson; Most Improved Player — Defense: Eric Jurek; Most Improved Player — Offense: Tare Porbeni; Coaches Award: Tanner Schmidt; Big Red Hitter: Charlie Gleason, Bennett Peterson and Bryce Rosewicz; Mr. Weight Room: Tim Weber; Mr. Football: Thomas Blair; Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Tim Weber; Kearney Memorial Award: Max Shikenjanski; MVP Defense: Charlie Gleason; MVP Offense: Max Shikenjanski; Most Valuable Athlete: Max Shikenjanski; Captains elect: Bryce Rosewicz, Tanner Schmidt, Sam Young and Grayson Zurn.
Re-writing the record books
Stillwater football records set in 2022
Team record New record Previous record
Single game completions 26 vs. East Ridge 23 vs. Roseville, 2009
Single game passing yards 445 vs. Centennial 287 vs. Park Center, 1998
Season passing yards 2,351 1,859 in 1992
First downs per game 19.7 19.0 in 1993
Passing yards per game 213.7 176.6 in 2021
Max Shikenjanski passing records
Individual record New record Previous record
Single game completions 26 vs. East Ridge 23 Miles Heller vs. Roseville, 2009
Single game passing yards 445 vs. Centennial 279 Miles Heller vs. Irondale, 2009
Single game passing TDs *4 (achieved 5 times) 4, tied with six others
Single season completions 182 122 Max Shikenjanski, 2021
Single season attempts 274 226 Max Shikenjanski, 2021
Single season passing yards 2,296 1,766 Max Shikenjanski, 2021
Single season touchdowns 26 21 Kevin Klancher, 1992
Single season completion % 66.4 61.3 Kevin Klancher, 1992
Career completions 307 182 Casey Venske, 2018-20
Career attempts 505 427 Casey Venske, 2018-20
Career passing yards 4,157 3,232 Jason Jordan, 1996-98
Career passing touchdowns 39 32 Jason Jordan, 1996-98
Career completion % 60.8 60.4 Miles Heller, 2008-09
Others
Total offense game 471 vs. Centennial 307 DJ Skie vs. SP Central, 2014
Total touchdowns game *5 vs. White Bear Lake 5 DJ Skie vs. SP Central, 2014
Total offense season 2,545 2,037 Jason Jordan, 1996
Total plays season 360 298 Luke Dewall, 2008
Total touchdowns season 34 28 Klancher, 1992 and Rogness, 1993
Total plays career 641 594 Jason Jordan, 1996-98
Total offense career 4,444 3,910 Jason Jordan, 1996-98
Total touchdowns career 49 46 Jason Jordan, 1996-98
* denotes tie
