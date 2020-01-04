Senior Owen Prom was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater football team during its postseason awards banquet.
Prom, a 6-foot-0, 245 pounds lineman, was a leader up front on offense and also pulled double duty when necessary on defense. He was one of six All-East Metro Blue sub-district performers for the Ponies. Luke Cullen, Hudson Day, Josh Piechowski, Nick Schlender and Andrew Weber also received sub-district honors while Michael Cowley, Casey Venske and Matt Walton garnered honorable mention All-East Metro Blue sub-district recognition.
Prom was voted the team’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman and also received the Mr. Weight Room Award. He also participated in the Minnesota Football Showcase as a member of the North Team.
The Ponies finished the season with a 3-6 record, including 3-3 to tie Cretin-Derham Hall for fourth place in the East Metro Blue sub-district. Stillwater fell to No. 2-seed Centennail 41-14 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Highlights for the Ponies included narrow victories over rivals Mounds View and Cretin-Derham Hall. Nick Schlender caught a two-point conversion pass from Casey Venske to lift Stillwater to a dramatic 22-21 overtime victory over Mounds View on Sept. 27.
Then on Oct. 11 with freshman Max Shikenjanski making his first career start at quarterback, Luke Cullen hauled in a long touchdown pass on the first play of the game and the Ponies held off Cretin-Derham Hall for a 7-5 triumph.
Cullen was named the team’s MVP on offense while Andrew Weber was chosen the MVP on defense.
Cullen led the Ponies with 33 receptions for 522 yards (15.8 avg.) and five touchdowns. As a punter, Cullen ranks No. 5 on the school’s all-time list for career average (36.9) and his 37.0 per average punt this season ranks sixth all-time.
He set a school record while averaging 54.4 yards per punt during Stillwater’s postseason loss at Centennial, when he punted five times for 272 yards.
Weber ranked second on the team with 180 defensive points. He finished with 60 solo tackles, including three for a loss, with a team-high 38 assisted tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Only Hudson Day, who received the Kearney Memorial Award, finished with more defensive points (185) than Weber. Day racked up a team-high 62 solo tackles to go along with 27 assisted tackles, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Jacob Crain (defense) and Dom Krenz (offense) were named the Scout Team Player(s) of the Year for the Ponies. Eric Stack (defense) and Cecil Meredith (offense) were honored as the team’s most improved players.
Erik Roettger was presented the Coaches Award and Nate Simcik received the Mr. Football Award.
Also announced at the banquet is that Michael Cowley, Dom Krenz, Cameron Morgan and Casey Venske will serve as captains for next year’s team.
Stillwater also received a Silver Academic Team Award from the Minnesota Football Coaches Association. This marked the seventh time in eight years the Ponies have received that designation.
Football
All-East Metro Blue: Luke Cullen, Hudson Day, Josh Piechowski, Owen Prom, Nick Schlender and Andrew Weber; All-East Metro Blue Honorable Mention: Michael Cowley, Casey Venske and Matt Walton; All-Star Game Participant: Owen Prom; Scout Defense Player of the Year: Jacob Crain; Scout Offense Player of the Year: Dom Krenz; Most Improved Player - Defense: Eric Stack; Most Improved Player - Offense: Cecil Meredith; Coaches Award: Erik Roettger; Mr. Weight Room: Owen Prom; Mr. Football: Nate Simcik; Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Owen Prom; Kearney Memorial Award: Hudson Day; MVP - Defense: Andrew Weber; MVP - Offense: Luke Cullen; Most Valuable Athlete: Owen Prom; Captains elect: Michael Cowley, Dom Krenz, Cameron Morgan and Casey Venske.
