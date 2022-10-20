10-21 spo-fb TC col.jpg

Tackle Cancer

At halftime of the game, Stillwater announced the program raised $26,435 during homecoming week for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund through the Minnesota Football Coaches Association’s Tackle Cancer campaign. The Ponies easily surpassed the $21,834 total in 2021 and have now raised $135,586.99 since 2012.

This year’s amount eclipsed the previous school record total of $25,146 raised in 2019.

