At halftime of the game, Stillwater announced the program raised $26,435 during homecoming week for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund through the Minnesota Football Coaches Association’s Tackle Cancer campaign. The Ponies easily surpassed the $21,834 total in 2021 and have now raised $135,586.99 since 2012.
This year’s amount eclipsed the previous school record total of $25,146 raised in 2019.
This is one of many community service projects the program supports each year.
“This was a pivotal year for us because the queen of Stillwater Ponies tackle cancer, Deb Simcik, is in her last year as the (Ponies Touchdown Club) President and she’s basically relinquished Tackle Cancer to Karen Silbernagel,” LaBore said. “We’ve always known how much Deb has done and how much passion she has for Tackle Cancer and fighting cancer in general so it’s really great to see that a lot of people have stepped up and that Karen has stepped into the new role and that we were able to do a lot of the things that we’ve always done and found some other ways to generate some funds and to break our record in 2022.”
It’s a lot of work, and LaBore chuckled when asked if that was made clear to Silbernagel when she agree to take it over.
“She does a fair amount of volunteering in her in her regular life and she likes the multi-tasking,” said LaBore, who has served on the MFCA Tackle Cancer committee. “I don’t understand multi-tasking, but she seems to thrive on multi-tasking so I hope she wants to do it for a really long time.
“It’s one of the biggest totals ever in Tackle Cancer history and I get to see every January where that money goes and all the great things that we’re doing for patients, patient aid and for the research that we’re doing to try and fight cancer, so raising a really big number is incredibly satisfying.
“It’s been a really good year as far as volunteering and service is concerned. We just really hope that we’re instilling a belief that giving is receiving and that you know doing these things are worthwhile and they make you a better person and they make the world a better place.”
