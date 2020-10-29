The Stillwater football team paid tribute to a generous contributor to the program at several levels on Friday with a moment of silence and a helmet decal the players wore in honor of Scott Zurn, who passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the age of 49 — less than a year after being diagnosed with Stage IV Renal Cell Carcinoma.
Zurn was the proud father of four children (Aidan, Chloe, Gavin and Grayson), including three past or current Stillwater players that he coached throughout their youth playing days in football, basketball and baseball. He also served as the Football Commissioner for the St. Croix Valley Athletic Association from 2017 to 2019.
“You’re not going to find a guy who gave more coaching youth sports,” Ponies coach Beau LaBore said.
LaBore said Zurn was instrumental in supporting initiatives that improved player safety through his contributions with the VAA and the Ponies Touchdown Club. In addition to the Superman “S” decal worn on the helmets, a page in the program for the Mounds View football game was dedicated to Zurn.
“The primary message we are conveying is that giving is receiving,” LaBore said. “The super hero means something different to everybody, but when you work in education and teaching and coaching, I think there’s a lot of superhero in Scott. He gave so much of his time and talent — and thinks he’s the one receiving. With football, basketball or baseball, he’s reflected in all these kids that are playing for us now. He was a caring and giving man who reinforced that giving really is receiving.”
— Stuart Groskreutz
