ROSEVILLE — It was a frenzied start for both teams, but it was sustained production in all three phases of the game that carried Stillwater to a comfortable 63-28 East Metro sub-district football victory over Cretin-Derham on Friday, Nov. 6 at the University of Northwestern.
The Ponies rolled up a season-high 405 yards and scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams.
The victory puts Stillwater (3-1 EM, 3-2) in position to claim a share of its first sub-district/conference championship since 2012 if the Ponies can knock off East Ridge (2-0, 4-0) in their regular season finale on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Woodbury (3-1, 3-2) which handed the Ponies their only sub-district loss of the season, can also share the title with a win over White Bear Lake and a Stillwater victory at East Ridge. Oddly enough, but perhaps not surprising this season, Roseville (1-1, 1-3) can also earn a share of the sub-district title with a victory over Mounds View combined with Stillwater defeating the Raptors.
Because of countless schedule adjustments and/or disruptions due to COVID-19, not every East Metro sub-district team has played the same number of games — or league games — so the number of sub-district losses will determine the final standings.
“The most important thing is that we get to play for the Metro East championship,” Ponies coach Beau LaBore said. “If we win, we’re sub-district champs.”
Playing on a beautiful fall night against the Raiders, Stillwater did not waste any time.
Carter Bauer returned the opening kick-off 88 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead after Jacob Huenink booted the extra-point kick.
“A touchdown to start the game is always a blast,” LaBore said.
The early fireworks continued as Cretin-Derham Hall (0-3, 1-4) quarterback Luke Floysand connected with Tre Holloman for a 25-yard touchdown to even the score less than two minutes into the game.
Stillwater sophomore receiver Max Shikenjanski then hauled in a 44-yard touchdown pass from Casey Venske with 8:12 remaining. The Raiders tied the game at 14-all on their very first play of the ensuing drive as Marselio Mendez hauled in a 77-yard touchdown pass from Floysand as part of a thrilling first few minutes of play.
“Tied 14-14 with four minutes gone in the first quarter is not something you’re going to commonly see. That said, we knew they had big-play potential,” LaBore said. “Their wide receivers are fast and athletic — No. 5 (Holloman) is one of the best athletes in the country — we knew that if we weren’t good over the top and gave them time to throw they were cable of big strikes. If we kept their receivers in front of our d-backs and approached it with some balance I was pretty confident things would slow down a bit and they did.”
After seven scoreless minutes, Stillwater’s Dominic Krenz powered in from 1 yard out in the final minute of the opening quarter for a 21-14 lead. The Ponies then poured it on while outscoring the Raiders 28-7 in the second quarter to built a 49-21 lead into halftime.
“I’m happy that for the most part our defense settled down,” LaBore said. “To give up 14 points in two drives and to settle down and limit them to seven points for the next two-and-a-half quarters is pretty good. The defense kept going out there and trying to get stops and get the ball back for us.”
Edward O’Keefe scored back-to-back rushing touchdowns in the second quarter as Stillwater extended its lead. Junior Zachariah Hunter also snared an interception and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown to give the Ponies a 42-14 lead with 5:16 remaining before halftime.
“Scoring in all three phases in any game is going to give you a huge advantage and we had a lot of big plays,” LaBore said.
The Raiders answered with an 80-yard drive that ended with Floysand finding Mendez for a 24-yard touchdown with 46 seconds remaining in the half.
But the Ponies weren’t finished.
Following a kick-off return from Krenz out to the Stillwater 45-yard line, Venske completed back-to-back passes to Shikenjanski that covered 30 yards and then connected with Logan Carlson for a 25-yard touchdown with just nine seconds left before halftime.
Venske completed 12 of 15 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns in the game.
“Casey’s performance was very good,” LaBore said. “We found a few things to nitpick on Saturday morning, but that is a pretty good night for a quarterback no matter what. That was impressive. Our wide receivers, overall, did a nice job and we had a number of guys who had a catch.”
Shikenjanski totaled six catches for 116 yards.
“He was open all night long and delivered,” LaBore said.
The game was a far cry from last year’s defensive battle that ended with a hard-fought 7-5 victory for the Ponies.
The performance was also a sharp contrast to Stillwater’s 49-0 loss against highly regarded Shakopee a week earlier.
“We hope we developed some good habits and are fine-tuning some things to hopefully play our best game on Wednesday,” LaBore said.
After struggling to run the football at times this season, the Ponies were balanced on offense against the Raiders while rushing 45 times for 208 yards. Krenz finished with 88 yards on 17 attempts while O’Keefe contributed 73 yards on 13 carries. Nicholas Schlender carried six times for 39 yards and also caught two passes for 21 yards.
Sophomores Tim Weber and Tyler Wiese made their first-ever varsity starts at right and left guard and performed well, LaBore suggested.
“They’re sophomores and they’ve got a lot to learn, but every single rep they take they’re going to get better,” the coach said. “They did a nice job.”
Stillwater also received a record-setting performance from Huenink, who was a perfect nine for nine on PATs — even while kicking into college-field goalposts that are nearly five feet narrower than standard high school goal posts.
The senior, who was also the starting goalkeeper for the section champion boys soccer team this fall, bettered the previous record of eight extra-point kicks in a game set by Tony Gabriel against Hill-Murray in 1993.
Huenink narrowly missed out on another kicking points record after his 43-yard field goal attempt sailed just right early in the second quarter. The team record for kicking points in a game is 11.
The special teams success also extended to Stillwater’s coverage teams. Joseph Krenz and Jemal Alazar each fell on kick-offs that were uncovered by the Raiders, setting up the Ponies with strong starting field position each time.
“We scored on special teams and limited their production and flipped the field with special teams the entire night,” LaBore said. “There’s a lot of positives and it’s just another step in the right direction.”
Stillwater padded its lead in the second half on a 2-yard touchdown reception by Mason Wilson in the third quarter and a 19-yard scoring scamper from Dominic Krenz on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Holloman, a junior, is one of the top basketball players in the state with a long list of scholarship offers. The two-way football standout was held to four catches for 45 yards against the Ponies. LaBore credited senior defensive back Ian Hanlon for limiting Holloman.
“We sent Hanlon over his way basically the entire night,” the coach said. “We’ve looked closely at his performance all season and he’s not giving up very many receptions and those he has have been for minimal yardage. They did have the one touchdown, but he’s been a great shutdown corner. He’s tall, he’s fast, he’s physical and very competitive. He’s much of the reason Holloman didn’t get loose too much. That’s how Cretin has gotten most of their yardage and points is buying time for the
quarterback and running two-man routes. We wanted to settle down after those first two drives and keep those receivers in front of us.”
It was Stillwater’s second win in a row against the Raiders after enduring a six-game losing streak in the series from 2013 to 2018. This game was also played exactly 100 years after the first meeting between these teams in 1920, a 13-0 victory for Stillwater.
Cretin-Derham Hall still leads 12-9 in the all-time series between storied programs which have made a combined 43 trips to the state tournament — 24 for the Raiders and 19 for the Ponies.
Stillwater 21 28 7 7 — 63
Cretin-Derham Hall 14 7 0 7 — 28
St — Carter Bauer 88 kickoff return (Jacob Huenink kick) 11:47.
C-DH — Tre Holloman 25 pass from Luke Floysand (Neil Prange kick) 10:34.
St — Max Shikenjanski 44 pass from Casey Venske (Huenink kick) 8:12.
C-DH — Marselio Mendez 72 pass from Floysand (Prange kick) 7:55.
St — Dominic Krenz 1 run (Huenink kick) :49.
St — Edward O’Keefe 7 run (Huenink kick) 11:29.
St — O’Keefe 1 run (Huenink kick) 6:51.
St — Zachariah Hunter 40 interception return (Huenink kick) 5:16.
C-DH — Mendez 24 pass from Floysand (Prange kick) :46.
St — Logan Carlson 25 pass from Venske (Huenink kick) :09.
St — Mason Wilson 2 pass from Venske (Huenink kick) 4:10.
St — Krenz 19 run (Huenink kick) 11:53.
C-DH — Charlie Plum 12 pass from Floysand (Prange kick) 9:20.
Team stats
St C-DH
First downs 25 17
Rushes-yards 45-208 17-59
Passing yards 197 263
Total yards 405 322
Comp-Att-Int. 12-15-0 17-37-2
Fumbles/lost 1/1 1/0
Penalties/yards 3/20 1/15
Punts/avg. 1/21.0 2/29.5
Individual statistics
Rushing — St: Dominic Krenz 17-88, Edward O’Keefe 13-73, Nicholas Schlender 6-39, Thomas Rosengren 3-8, Landon Weyer 1-7, Casey Venske 3-0 and Cooper Keykal 2-(-7); C-DH: Cage Linton 8-39, Luke Floysand 5-8, Ryan Warford 3-7 and Ben Kimlinger 1-5.
Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — St: Casey Venske 12-15-197-3-0; C-DH: Luke Floysand 17-37-263-4-2.
Receiving — St: Max Shikenjanski 6-116, Logan Carlson 2-38, Nicholas Schlender 2-21, Dominic Krenz 1-20 and Mason Wilson 1-2; C-DH: Marselio Mendez 7-158, Tre Holloman 4-45, Charlie Plum 3-30, Cage Linton 1-14, Keyshaun Moore 1-9 and Sana Anatipa 1-7.
Kickoff returns — St: Carter Bauer 1-88, Dominic Krenz 2-48; C-DH: Marselio Mendez 5-108.
Punt returns — St: Dominic Krenz 1-21; C-DH: none.
Interceptions — St: Zachariah Hunter 2-40; C-DH: none.
Fumble recoveries — St: none; C-DH: Charlie Kimlinger 1-0.
