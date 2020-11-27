It sounds like a punishment, but a half-century on the chain gang was anything but unpleasant for Dan “Archie” Brookman.
Brookman wrapped up his 50th and final season working the sideline for Stillwater home football games when the Ponies hosted Centennial in the Class 6A playoffs on Friday, Nov. 20.
The 68-year-old Brookman, who grew up in Lake Elmo and now lives in Oak Park Heights, entered the pandemic-delayed and abbreviated season knowing it would be his last.
“Three or four years ago I thought it would be neat to make it to 50,” Brookman said. “It was just the right time to pass it on.”
Forty-one year-old Stillwater coach Beau LaBore can certainly appreciate Brookman’s tenure.
“I told Arch that it was nine years before I was even an idea that he was working games at Stillwater — and it spans four different coaches,” LaBore said. “He’s seen a lot of football and a lot of good football for the Ponies.”
The 10-lustrum stint on the chain gang started innocently enough. Brookman played football at the University of St. Thomas, but returned to watch Stillwater on a Friday night in 1970 at Miller Stadium.
“They needed a guy,” Brookman recalled. “Back then they didn’t have a set crew. They saw me and I volunteered and basically have done it ever since.
“It worked out pretty well that (the Tommies) were playing at home or in the cities so I could get back and play on Saturday morning.”
He did miss a few games during that first season and the job was his full time starting in 1971, which coincided with the first of 29 seasons for the Ponies under hall of fame coach George Thole.
Stillwater captured 19 conference titles, made 19 state tournament appearances and claimed four state championships in 50 years, providing plenty of victories and excitement.
“After George came and got things going it was a lot of fun to be down on the field and watching at that level,” Brookman said.
He said the most memorable game was Stillwater’s first state championship victory over Richfield at Parade Stadium in 1975.
Brookman also mentioned 1991 when the Halloween blizzard forced section games into the Metrodome and his Stillwater crew worked that game against Woodbury.
“That was kind of fun,” Brookman said. “It worked out great.
“We also had an unbelievable playoff game with St. Thomas Academy and then another one we had a comeback against Duluth Denfeld at home. One of the best was the year we beat Columbia Heights (in 1977) with Gregg Thompson when he kicked a game-winning field goal, but they called a penalty and he moved back and kicked it again.”
There were also less historically significant moments that stand out to Brookman.
“I remember quarterback Jim Hoy got hurt in front of us on the other side of the field and George came out and asked ‘Are you hurt or injured? Do I have to call an ambulance or a priest?’ That was entertaining.”
Brookman saw plenty over the years, but this fall offered many firsts thanks to COVID-19.
“It is the only season we’ve been on the home side of the field,” Brookman said. “We were always on the visitors side.”
There was no guarantee Stillwater would get another home game after its final regular season home game against Shakopee on Oct. 20, but the Ponies closed out the season with two road victories to put Brookman back on the job one more time.
“I told those guys we would scratch and claw to get them at least one more game,” LaBore said.
The first two guys Brookman worked with were John “Eyeball” Ulrich and Billy Wendt. Ulrich worked the sidelines for 25 or 26 years and retired following Thole’s final season as head coach in 1999.
Last week’s playoff game also marked the final game for Bob Bartkey, who worked on the chain gang for the past 28 seasons.
“The first two guys I was with made it a lot of fun,” Brookman said. “Then we really got into it where we had tons of talent and were winning and winning and it was just a lot of fun and you couldn’t wait for it to happen. You were always looking forward to Friday nights and being part of all the success they were having.”
Brookman’s nickname, Archie, came from his chemistry teacher Robert Ramgren.
“He was a fan of the Archie comic books and he gave me the nickname because my hair was red back then,” Brookman said, noting he had friends who were called Jughead and Reggie.
“None of the others did, but my nickname stuck,” Brookman said. “A lot of people don’t even know my real name.”
But he has been a familiar face on the sidelines.
“That’s a wonderful reality and tradition,” LaBore said. “Fifty years of doing anything is ridiculous, but you think of some of the conditions and the things you have to give up to commit to those Friday nights, we’re really grateful for both of their service.”
A long-time supporter and coach in the Stillwater hockey program, Brookman also coached junior high football for about 25 years until the early 2000s.
“It’s a lot of fun to see how they progress,” Brookman said. “It was the same with hockey.”
As for the chain gang, he said never felt like a job. It was a small price to pay for having one of the best seats in the house.
“It was fun being close to the action,” Brookman said. “It was just a great view and a lot of fun.
“It was really never work. It was a lot of fun to do it. You just couldn’t wait to get there on Friday nights when things were going great and it was fun to see all the kids. It was never work, that’s for sure.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
