Julia Fontaine
Girls tennis
With the match hanging in the balance, Julia Fontaine delivered in the clutch for the Stillwater girls tennis team in an eventual 4-3 victory over Roseville in the semifinals of the Suburban East Conference Tournament.
The senior outlasted Lucy Sundberg 7-5, 6-3 at fourth singles to provide the deciding point for the Ponies, who had lost to the second-seeded Raiders 4-3 just a week earlier. It was the only singles point for the Ponies, who won all three doubles matches.
Stillwater (8-2) was scheduled to face Mounds View in the SEC finals on Oct. 1.
Brooke Elfert
Girls cross country
The sixth-ranked Stillwater girls cross country team has yet to lose a race this fall and Brooke Elfert has been a key contributor to the team’s success.
The sophomore, who earned all-state honors a year ago while helping the Ponies to a fifth-place finish at state, ran to a victory in Stillwater’s dual meet against East Ridge on Sept. 25. Prior to that, Elfert also prevailed in the team’s win over Roseville on Sept. 18.
After competing at Forest Lake on Oct. 1, Elfert and the Ponies are slated to compete in the SEC Meet on Oct. 7 at St. Croix Bluffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.