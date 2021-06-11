This weekend, St. Croix Festival Theatre opens Sense and Sensibility adapted by Kate Hamill. The show plays in person June 12 to July 3.
Festival Theatre is bringing its first fully produced performance to the Franklin Square Black Box Stage since December of 2019 with “Sense and Sensibility,” according to a press release from the theatre. This theatrical version of Jane Austen’s beloved romantic comedy was adapted by Kate Hamill.
The story follows the Dashwood sisters, one sensible, the other passionate and free spirited as they navigate life, love, gossip and social status.
“The play is a fun, beautiful story of love and sisterhood, and Kate Hamill brings some modern theatrical fun techniques to her fast-paced adaptation that will surprise the audience”, said Jason Richards, Executive and Artistic Director for the theatre.
Festival Theatre will be reopening live with new COVID protocol rules to ensure the safety of the audience, staff and artists.
The Festival’s COVID-19 Protocols include required facemasks for all inside except the actors, reduced seating capacity for shows to accommodate social distancing, no café and rigorous cleaning between each shows.
Tickets are available online at festivaltheatre.org or by calling the festival’s box office at 715-483-3387
