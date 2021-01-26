Learn how to use special ice fishing equipment, find the fish under the ice, and proper ice fishing techniques from Minnesota Trout Unlimited educators at a Hooked On Fishing! event from 1 to 3 p.m., Feb. 6, at Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park 9653 Keats Ave, Cottage Grove.
Bait, lures and poles will all be provided.
Youth ages 8 and older are welcome, with two youth for each adult maximum.
At least one adult is required per family. Park vehicle permits are required, and a Minnesota fishing license is required for those ages 16 and older.
Families are encouraged to bring camp chairs to sit on while fishing. Social distancing will be practiced during the program, but there will be times during instruction where it may not be possible. Because of this, every participant must wear a mask.
The capacity for the program is 15 people, and registration is required on the Washington County website www.co.washington.mn.us under Parks.
The program is free with the vehicle permit.
