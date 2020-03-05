Explore the winter constellations with WCCO’s Mike Lynch 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
The winter constellations are fabulous, arguably the best of the year. Get to know Orion the Hunter, Gemini the Twins, Taurus the Bull and many more watching the great winter celestial show over the skies at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
Mike Lynch, meteorologist for WCCO, will be bringing reflector telescopes that are among the biggest mobile telescopes in the mid-west. The program will begin at the Nordic Center with a short presentation, and the majority of the time will be outside by the swim pond getting close up views of star clusters, nebulae, galaxies and other celestial treasures.
This is an outdoor event so dress for the weather.
The event is free with a park vehicle permit, $30 annually, $7 daily. Lake Elmo Park Reserve is at 1515 Keats Ave. N., Lake Elmo.
For more Washington County Parks programs and events, see www.co.washington.mn.us/parks .
Follow Washington County Parks on social media at @WashCountyParks.
