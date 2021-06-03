ST. CROIX FALLS, WI — Explore a segment of the famed Gandy Dancer Trail while learning about invasive species knowledge during the Wild Rivers Conservancy’s bike tour on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 5.
Find out how to identify and report the invasive plants most commonly found alongside trails and roads during the ride from Cafe Wren in Luck, Wisconsin to Milltown and back. The easy-to-moderate route of 7.4 miles will introduce rider to the 98-mile line Gandy Dancer Trail. The trail runs through Wisconsin from St. Croix Falls to Superior.
After the ride, participants can enjoy lemonade at Cafe Wren and a gift bag featuring Cafe Wren’s signature can glass. This event is also offered in partnership with the Friends of Gandy Dancer State Trail and the St. Croix-Red Cedar Cooperative Weed Management Area.
While this event is free, registration is required. To register, visit
To learn more about our other upcoming events, visit the Wild Rivers Conservancy (formerly the St. Croix River Association) at https://wildriversconservancy.org/events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.