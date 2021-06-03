Gandy Dancer

ST. CROIX FALLS, WI — Explore a segment of the famed Gandy Dancer Trail while learning about invasive species knowledge during the Wild Rivers Conservancy’s bike tour on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 5.

Find out how to identify and report the invasive plants most commonly found alongside trails and roads during the ride from Cafe Wren in Luck, Wisconsin to Milltown and back. The easy-to-moderate route of 7.4 miles will introduce rider to the 98-mile line Gandy Dancer Trail. The trail runs through Wisconsin from St. Croix Falls to Superior.

After the ride, participants can enjoy lemonade at Cafe Wren and a gift bag featuring Cafe Wren’s signature can glass. This event is also offered in partnership with the Friends of Gandy Dancer State Trail and the St. Croix-Red Cedar Cooperative Weed Management Area.

While this event is free, registration is required. To register, visit

https://wildriversconservancy.org/event/isbike/

To learn more about our other upcoming events, visit the Wild Rivers Conservancy (formerly the St. Croix River Association) at https://wildriversconservancy.org/events.

Recommended for you

Load comments