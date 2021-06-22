“The Latehomecomer, a Hmong family memoir” by Minnesota author Kao Kalia Yang, takes readers on a journey of the Hmong diaspora from the mountains of Laos, through refugee camps in Thailand and to new struggles in the United States.
“An Evening with Kao Kalia Yang & Bee Yang,” is the keynote event that anchors a month of programming around “The Latehomecomer” as part of NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley. The event will take place outside at the Carpenter Nature Center’s River Bluff Pavilion near Hastings at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24.
“It has been a privilege to work with members of the metro’s Hmong community to bring NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley to fruition,” Heather Rutledge, executive director of ArtReach St. Croix, said in a press release from ArtReach St. Croix. “We are excited that this year’s Big Read will culminate with an in-person event featuring Kao Kalia Yang and Bee Yang.”
Attendees can enhance their evening with a heat-at-home meal kit with flavors from the kitchen of Chef Yia Vang. Vang’s dishes are his way to tell the story of Hmong culture through food. His belief that “every dish has a narrative” will tie in to the evening of Hmong storytelling.
Meal kits need to be pre-ordered ($85 meal feeds two) and will be available for pick-up after the author’s presentation. Options include: Hilltribe Grilled Chicken Thigh with Lemongrass Scallion Ginger Sauce or Hmong BBQ Pork with Tiger Bite Hot Sauce.
“An Evening with Kao Kalia Yang & Bee Yang” is free, but registration is required.
Registration and meal kit pre-orders can be made online at www.artreachstcroix.org/register. Carpenter Nature Center is located at 12805 Saint Croix Trail South, Hastings.
A full list of NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley events can be found online at www.artreachstcroix.org/bigread/.
