Emily Kranz
Girls swimming and diving
In a year that will be remembered for COVID-19, the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team secured its 19th straight section championship.
Emily Kranz defended her individual title in diving as part of a dominating performance for the Ponies, who outscored runner-up Mounds View 713-488. The senior recovered from a poor opening dive to post a winning score of 383.25, less than four points ahead of the runner-up from Roseville.
The Ponies, who also won the SEC title, ended the season with a 9-0 dual meet record.
Riley Buxell
Boys soccer
It was just his second goal of the season, but it was a big one for Stillwater’s Riley Buxell as he lifted the Ponies to a 1-0 victory over Park in the finals of the Section 4AA tournament on Oct. 24.
The junior midfielder scored on a pass from Gora Gora late in the first half and that was all the scoring required for the Ponies as they claimed their fourth section title in five seasons. Buxell finished the season with five assists, helping the Ponies end the season on an eight-game winning streak.
Stillwater, which also captured the SEC title, finished the season with 10-2-2 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.