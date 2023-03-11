Xcel Energy is notifying customers in the Union Alley area of Stillwater of a planned power outage on Tuesday, March 14. The company will upgrade distribution lines serving about 80 customers in the area.

The outage will impact customers served by power lines on Union Alley, from just north of Myrtle Street to Nelson Alley. The outage will last approximately nine hours, from 9 p.m. Tuesday night to 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The City of Stillwater will close Union Alley to traffic and parking to make room for the company’s trucks on the narrow street.

