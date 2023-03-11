Xcel Energy is notifying customers in the Union Alley area of Stillwater of a planned power outage on Tuesday, March 14. The company will upgrade distribution lines serving about 80 customers in the area.
The outage will impact customers served by power lines on Union Alley, from just north of Myrtle Street to Nelson Alley. The outage will last approximately nine hours, from 9 p.m. Tuesday night to 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The City of Stillwater will close Union Alley to traffic and parking to make room for the company’s trucks on the narrow street.
“We know losing power is inconvenient for our customers, so we scheduled for our work to be completed overnight on a Tuesday to minimize business and community impacts,” said Michael Wilhelmi, community relations manager for Xcel Energy. “We’re performing a significant upgrade to our facilities in an older part of downtown in order to improve the reliability of our electric service.”
Ahead of the planned outage, Xcel Energy encourages customers to:
•Turn off computers and remember to reset alarm systems or other equipment sensitive to a power outage or electrical surges.
•Plan for batteries and other alternatives to meet their needs when the power goes out. Keep mobile phones and other electric equipment charged.
•Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.
•Remember that garage door openers, sump pumps and other equipment will not work during the outage if they operate only on electric power.
•Call Xcel Energy at 1-800-975-7327 if anyone in the affected buildings has a significant medical condition and may face undue hardship from this power outage.
