During its June 25 meeting, the Stillwater Area School Board approved 6-1 a prepared statement for racial justice as its official stance.
“The time is now to join together for racial justice and equality in our community. We must take action to reform the systems that perpetuate racial bias, mistreatment and unfairness,” the statement began.
Now is not the time to “join together” — the time to start talking about racism in this district should have started a long time ago.
The time to start work on providing equitable learning opportunities for all students at a minimum should have occurred in 2018 when the fall enrollment data was released. At that time, the Gazette reported Lake Elmo Elementary had the largest non-white student population in the district with 34.3% of the student body. Brookview Elementary has the second highest percentage of non-white students at 30.4%. By contrast, the percentage of non-white students at other SAPS elementary schools were as follows: Afton-Lakeland, 8.7%; Andersen, 6.8%; Lily Lake, 9.1%; Rutherford, 15.3%; and Stonebridge, 5.3%. Without active policymaking on the part of the school board, Lake Elmo Elementary and Brookview Elementary could be defined by the Minnesota Department of Education as “racially identifiable schools” — meaning a school where the percent of protected students in a school is more than 20 percentage points above the percent of protected students in the entire district for the grade levels served by that school. During the 2019-2020 school year, Lake Elmo Elementary became more diverse with 38.9% of students identifying as a person of color.
In the most recent long-range facilities committee report, members this year found that Lake Elmo Elementary — the most racially diverse school in the district — was the top priority to create an equitable learning environment.
“There are some pretty intense inequities,” parent Dan O’Connor said at the Feb. 20, 2020 meeting. The group recommended that the building be completely torn down due to its age, inadequate condition and overcrowding — issues that directly affect learning outcomes.
An opportunity to address racism in this school district could also have started in 2016. During the March 10, 2016 school board meeting Lake Elmo resident Michelle Diezel said seeing racially insensitive speech on social media related to district issues reminded her of growing up as a person of color.
“I have lived in this district for 15 years and there is the undercurrent of these bigoted ways,” Diezel said. “Finally it is out so that we can actually deal with it.”
Diezel four years ago said she would like to see the board take action against hate speech in the district.
“As a mixed race woman, it really pisses me off to have to go through the same cycle again,” Diezel said. “I don’t want committees, I don’t want any lip services ... because I have heard it all before. Is it going to happen? Are you actually going to do it? Are you committed?”
The reminder that systemic racism should not be tolerated is when a student of color walks into Stillwater Area schools and is made to feel different.
On June 9, 2020, a group of black students and alumni issued an open letter to the Stillwater Area School Board sharing experiences of racism and outlined actions that the school district must take to address systemic racism in this school system.
“Two responsibilities of the school board are the ‘civic responsibility of providing quality education, a service essential to the life of the community,’ and the ‘moral and ethical responsibility to function impartially to assure the greatest good to the greatest number at all times,’” the letter stated. “As a result of your ignorance and inaction, you all have failed to uphold these values. We’ve had enough of your empty apologies and petty behavior.”
The time to “join together for racial justice and equality” as the board’s statement indicated has come and gone for these students. Only swift and decisive action now to take immediate steps to prioritize the mental, emotional and physical health of students of color will protect current students.
During the June 25 school board meeting, board chair Sarah Stivland — who authored the statement — said it is “a beginning step that the board is interested in taking.”
“There is an incredible amount of interest and support in our community right now for us to take action to end racial bias, disrespectful behaviors and systemic unfairness in our community and in our schools,” Stivland said. “We don’t want to lose this momentum.”
While there may be more interest by white people in racial justice in the last month following the death of George Floyd and the global protests that have followed, there has always been “an incredible amount of interest” by the Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American and other people of color in this community. Just because racial justice is trending on Twitter doesn’t mean these issues haven’t existed and been perpetuated by inaction by the school board majority.
It is not enough to read a statement prepared by one person. It is not enough to commit to “rise to this challenge.” It is not enough to “conduct a review” of curriculum and instructional practices, district policy and hiring practices. If those action items are specifically identified, it’s because we already know that something is wrong. The damage is being done now.
In their June 9 letter to the school board, Black students and alumni stated it correctly: “It is no secret that Stillwater has a reputation for its lack of diversity and inclusion. Still, the more significant problem here is how racism remains unaddressed by those who have the power to change something.”
Those in power have not done enough. Now is the time to correct inaction of the past with action.
Alicia Lebens is the editor of the Gazette.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.