Haley Eder-Zdechlik
Girls hockey
The Stillwater girls’ hockey team is off to a solid start this season and Haley Eder-Zdechlik has contributed her share for a team that is scoring more goals this season than a year ago.
The senior forward recorded two goals and provided four assists during Stillwater’s lop-sided 16-3 Suburban East Conference victory over Irondale/St. Anthony on Dec. 3. She has scored eight goals and racked up a team-high 16 points through six games this season.
The Ponies (3-1 SEC, 4-2) are scheduled to host Roseville on Dec. 7 at the SCRVC.
Trey Kruse
Wrestling
Entering the season ranked second in the state, the Stillwater wrestling team delivered an impressive victory while winning the 10-team Dick Shiels Faribault Invitational on Nov. 30.
Senior Trey Kruse won four straight matches, including three by pin, to claim the individual title at 152 pounds. Kruse needed just 1:05 to pin Owatonna’s Landen Johnson in the finals. He pinned his first two opponents in the first period and followed with a 6-0 victory in the semifinals.
The Ponies were scheduled to compete in a quadrangular at East Ridge on Dec. 5.
