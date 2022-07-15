Motorists will encounter a long-term alternating lane closure on Interstate 94 between Woodbury and Lakeland in the east metro beginningon Monday, July 18.
Beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, July 18, eastbound I-94 will be reduced to two lanes between Woodbury Drive in Woodbury and the St Croix River near Lakeland through late October. No ramp closures are planned as part of the work in 2022.
These lane closures are necessary as crews reinforce the shoulders along eastbound I-94, removing pavement and replacing it with a thicker layer of pavement that will withstand high traffic volumes allowing the contractor to maintain two lanes of traffic in each direction during the upcoming 2023 I-94 resurfacing project.
All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, and slowdown in work zones where workers are present.
I-94 between Highway 120/Century Avenue and the St. Croix River will undergo a two-and-a-half-year pavement improvement construction project beginning in July 2022. The work will improve safety, traffic flow and ride smoothness. Construction will occur in three stages with most of the work happening in 2023 and 2024.
