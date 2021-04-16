The Gateway Brown’s Creek Trail Association will host the second annual Poems, Pictures & Play Chalk Out Event on Thursday April 22. This individual and family-friendly event is for individuals and families to celebrate Earth Day on the Gateway Brown’s Creek Trail in a socially-distanced way.
There are no rules – participants are encouraged to have some fun and channel their inner Earth Day artist. Sidewalk chalk only. No spray paint, oil or acrylic paint please. Participants are also asked to take a photo and post it on Facebook, Instagram or other platform, and also send photos to Gateway at GBCTA.org@gmail.com or post on facebook.com/GBCTA.
Everyone will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines, keep 6 feet away from non-family members and wear a mask. Everyone is also asked to watch for bicycles and runners while drawing.
Chalk will be provided at a number of trail locations or participants can bring their own. Look for signs on the Gateway Trail at: Pine Point Regional Park, Lansing St., Duluth Junction, Jamaca Ave., County Rd. 12, Rotary Park, Bruce Vento Regional Trail intersection, and Flicek Park. On Brown’s Creek Trail at Duluth Junction intersection, Manning Ave., and by the Zephyr Theater.
For more information, contact Cecily Harris, GBCTA vice president at (651)-433--0180 or Cecily999@sbcglobal.net.
The Gateway Brown’s Creek Trail (GBCT) is the recreational jewel of the East Metro Area of the Twin Cities. The former Soo Line rail bed, now paved, runs 18 miles from St. Paul to Pine Point Park in Stillwater with a branch of the 5.9 mile Brown’s Creek Trail connecting to Stillwater and the St Croix River. The GBCT is a multi-use trail providing biking, rollerblading, running, walking, horseback riding and cross-country skiing to trail users year round.
To volunteer or make a donation: https://gatewaybrownscreektrail.org.
