Schuyler DuPont
Girls swimming and diving
An anchor in the distance events for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team the past few years, Schuyler DuPont helped the the Ponies remain undefeated in the SEC with a 102-78 win at East Ridge on Oct. 1.
The senior won the 200 and 500 freestyle races and also swam on the first-place 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams to help the Ponies improve to 7-0 on the season. Stillwater can clinch their 18th consecutive conference championship with a win in either of their remaining conference dual meets against Roseville and Woodbury.
Aiden Kilibarda
Boys cross country
It was been a difficult season to gauge where teams are at in cross country, but the third-ranked Stillwater boys delivered an impressive victory in the Suburban East Conference Meet on Oct. 7.
Aiden Kilibarda was one of six Ponies to earn All-SEC honors as Stillwater’s third finisher in ninth place overall with a time of 16:33 at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park. The senior also placed third as Stillwater’s second finisher in a triangular meet victory at Forest Lake on Oct. 1.
The Ponies will compete at the Section 4AA Meet on Oct. 14 at Highland Park Golf Course.
