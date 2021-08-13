After missing out on tours the last two years due to the COVID-19, recent Stillwater Area High School graduate Jacob Helke provided a generous gift to the Stillwater Choir Program earlier this week to help ensure others won’t miss out in the future because of financial reasons.
Helke presented a check for $3,000 to Choir Director Angela Mitchell on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at SAHS. The money was 90 percent of the total Helke received from his graduation party on July 24.
The selfless decision, which he first discussed with his mother this spring, was not a difficult one.
“Most people put it to going to college,” Helke said. “I’m going into the Air Force, so we were thinking of good things it could go for and I was thinking about the Stillwater choir program, which I’ve been in since fifth grade. It’s helped me make friends and has been a very nice thing to have.”
A captain on the Stillwater boys alpine ski team that placed second at state this past year, Helke also played football and lacrosse. He was scheduled to be part of the theater program’s production “Beauty and the Beast” in 2020, but that was also canceled because of the pandemic.
“For me, it was an easy choice,” Helke said. “Sports do a lot of fundraisers and they get a lot of money, but choir doesn’t really. I’m sure they don’t get a lot of money from the school and really only do two fundraisers throughout the year, plus there’s a lot of stuff that goes into getting the choir going with three concerts and a tour.”
He approached Mitchell about it and discussed some ideas for how the money might be used.
“We talked about it at the end of the year and I told the choir director about it and she thought it was a great idea,” Helke said. “I put it up to her because she would know what the choir really needed. She told me she will put it towards some of the kids who are unable to go on tour, which is one of the experiences that brings the choir really close and to help kids who don’t have enough money to go on the tour. I really liked that idea because I want everybody to be able to go on tour.
“I was unable to go on tour because of COVID both years, but I want the other kids to be able to enjoy it.”
Throughout the years, choir provided an important outlet for Helke.
“For me, choir was like the nice break in the day because you have six hours of classes,” Helke said. “Choir is more laid back where you’re not trying to cram everything into your head, but you’re there to make music with your friends. It’s hard to explain, but the choir is nice people and it’s where a lot of people meet their really good friends.”
There were plenty of options for spending the money, but none that appealed more to Helke than helping others.
“The thought went through my head,” Helke said. “I could put it in my bank account or invest it, but it was the easy choice to put it towards the choir because the choir really does need what it can get.”
Helke is scheduled to begin a six-year contract in the Air Force starting on Aug. 18 when he arrives in San Antonio for two months of basic training. He will take college courses through the Air Force and eventually decide whether to continue in the military or use the GI Bill for college.
“After that what I want to do is work for NASA or another space company and be a space engineer,” Helke said.
The generosity is not out of character for Helke. In addition to working at the Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter restaurant throughout the school year, he has remained busy while helping his grandfather on the farm and assisting with his father’s business, Helke’s Tree Service.
“I want to help everyone in a way that I can,” Helke said. “With choir, I wanted to help give back what I got out of it.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
